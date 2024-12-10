Need an extra PS5 DualSense controller? It’s $20 off at Best Buy

Whether you’ve had the PlayStation 5 since day one or you just purchased it from ongoing PS5 deals, gamers should always be on the hunt for discounts on the console’s accessories, and nothing’s more important than the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy with a $20 discount that drops its price from $75 to a more affordable $55. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, but with the console’s popularity, we don’t think it will last long. Take advantage of this bargain now while you still can.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller

There’s only one Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller in most bundles of the PlayStation 5. If your focus is on single-player titles, you’ll want an extra controller so you can swap it in when you have to charge the one that you’re using when its battery runs out. A second controller also lets you play against friends in fighting games such as Tekken 8, or with them in co-op adventures such as It Takes Two.

The Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller provides haptic feedback so that you can feel onscreen events, dynamic adaptive triggers that changes resistance depending on what’s happening in the game, and communication with your teammates in online multiplayer matches either through its built-in microphone or a headset that you connect to its 3.5mm jack. With the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, you’ll be able to maximize the experience when playing the best PS5 games.

There are various reasons why you’d want to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, but whatever the case may be, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it with a $20 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $75, you’ll only have to pay $55, but that’s only if you hurry because we expect the stocks that are up for sale to sell out fast. We highly recommend adding the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller to your cart and checking out immediately, as its price may go back to normal at any moment. Afterwards, check out our list of PS5 game deals to add to your library.