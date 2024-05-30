 Skip to main content
Walmart is having a rare PS5 sale — save $50!

A PS5 sits on a table.
We don’t tend to see many PS5 deals still, even now that PS5 stock issues are a thing of the past. However, Walmart has bucked that trend by discounting the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim by $50. Normally costing $500, the console is down to $449 for a limited time only. That’s a big enough saving that you could buy a game or PS Plus subscription with the change. Keen to learn more about if the PS5 is for you? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Considered to be the best game console around at the moment, the PlayStation 5 is a delight to use. It offers speedy hardware with an eight-core CPU running on a modified version of AMD’s Ryzen line. With 10.28 teraflops of power, it supports great looking processes like ray tracing so you get advanced lighting while you play. Crucially, it’s the little things that soon add up like how if you play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, fast traveling is instantaneous and instantly appealing.

Some of the best PS5 games are exclusive to the system like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7, with Horizon Forbidden West also looking beautiful. There’s 1TB of internal storage with 842GB of that being usable so you won’t need to upgrade any time soon. However, when you do, swapping out the hard drive is far more affordable than you’d think with the best PS5 SSDs easily accessible.

Another highlight is the DualSense controller. It’s refined the haptic feedback we’re used to from the DualShock 4 by providing a precise sense of touch. Its hand triggers convey the tension of opening a heavy door or drawing a bow, with the adaptive triggers ensuring you feel in more control as you play. It’s a really neat feature with many of the exclusive games ensuring you get a more immersive experience than with other consoles.

Packed with iconic features that soon add up to be the best gaming experience you’ve had in a long time, the Sony PlayStation 5 is down to $449 right now at Walmart. It normally costs $500 and is rarely discounted so the $51 saving is one not to be missed out on. You can easily buy a game with the saving so you’re all set for some great fun ahead. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
