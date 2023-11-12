 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The brand new PS5 ‘Slim’ is already discounted

Albert Bassili
By
A PS5 sits on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

As you may have heard, Sony has released a PS5 Slim version, and we’re already starting to see it on the market. In fact, if you want to grab one right now, Walmart is selling a PS5 disc slim bundle with Modern Warfare III for just $500. That essentially means that you get MW3 for free as part of the bundle, and even though it’s not that highly rated, it’s still a free game that you’d otherwise not get, so it’s well worth picking up.

Why you should buy the new PS5 Slim

The new PS5 Slim version doesn’t actually have any performance upgrades and is not like the PS4 Pro that we saw with the PS4, although that may be coming at some point down the line. Instead, the PS5 Slim makes the overall size smaller, with an 18% decrease in weight for the disc version, a more impressive 24% weight decrease for the disc-less version, and an overall 30% increase in size for both, which is also quite nice, especially if you live somewhere with not much space for a massive PlayStation. That said, they each get a slightly larger storage of 1TB rather than the usual 825GB; it’s not a massive amount, especially with how big games are these days, but it’s not bad either.

As for Modern Warfare III included in the bundle, it hasn’t had very positive reviews overall, but it’s still a great game to get started with if you don’t own a PS5, and you’re essentially getting it for free, as the standard price of a PS5 Disc Slim model is $500. Luckily, gunplay and visuals are still as good as ever, so if you’re mostly interested in that experience, then MW3 is still an excellent game to grab. On the other hand, if you’ve always loved the previous Modern Warfare campaigns, this one is short and not as stellar as the previous ones, which is fair, given how much of a high bar it needed to clear. It also has a few UI and audio stutter issues, but those are mostly release issues that will likely be ironed out.

Related

Overall, this bundle is mostly for grabbing one of the new PS5 Disc Slim models, with MW3 being thrown in extra, which is always a nice little addition. You can grab the bundle from Walmart for $500, or you can take a look at some other PS5 deals, or the general Black Friday deals that are currently ongoing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
190+ Prime Day PS5 game deals just went live at Best Buy — from $7
Digital Trends Best Prime Day PS5 Game Deals

The prices of games for the PlayStation 5 have steadily increased, with the best PS5 games costing $70 for base editions and more than $100 for special editions. Fortunately, with the arrival of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 and the return of Prime Day deals, other retailers are also offering PS5 game deals. One of the top sources for discounts is Best Buy, which has slashed the prices of some of the best RPGs for PS5 and best PS5 games for kids. We've selected our top picks from the sale, but you should also take a look at what else will catch your eye.

To start us off, we have some of the most popular games on sale right now, such as Elden Ring for

Read more
Add 1TB of storage to your PS5 with this SSD and save 40%
Samsung 990 PRO SSD over a dark background.

It turns out the best PS5 games of today can take up some serious space on your machine, especially if you save to a new slot each time, giving yourself an out in case something goes terribly wrong. Luckily, this deal, a part of Amazon's

event, can alleviate this problem almost completely. It's the Samsung 990 Pro, a 1 TB SSD that is also compatible with the PS5. You can get this, one of the best Samsung deals coming out of the October Prime event, for only $90. That's a saving of $60 off of the normal price, available to you if you just tap the button below.

Read more
50+ Funko Pops just had their prices slashed for Prime Day — from $5
Funko Pop collectibles

While some people might think Funko Pops are a waste of money, they would clearly be wrong. Funko Pops are great little bits of decoration to have around the house or your office space and a nice little reminder of your favorite movies, characters, or really anything. Luckily, there are some great Prime Day deals from Best Buy on over 50 Funk Pops, with everything from films to games being covered. While you should absolutely check out the full sale below, we've collected some of our favorite Funk Pop deals that you might find fun and interesting.

What to shop for in the Funko Pops sale
Predictably, there are an absolute ton of Star Wars Funk Pops you can check out, so if you're a Star Wars fan, you're in luck! For starters, we have this Luke Skywalker one going for

Read more