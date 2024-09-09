 Skip to main content
It sure sounds like we’re getting a PS5 Pro reveal tomorrow

A PS5 sits on a table with a DualSense standing up next to it
Sony is holding a very short technical presentation on Tuesday, and considering some recent teases and leaks, it’s left some wondering if the company will finally announce the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The presentation was announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter), just 24 hours ahead of its debut. It’ll be hosted by Mark Cerny, the lead architect on the PlayStation 4 and 5, and will be just nine minutes long. It’ll begin streaming at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and will focus on “PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.” You can watch the stream over on the PlayStation YouTube channel.

Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny

The 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9Ia

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2024

That description is pretty broad, but we have one guess as to what PlayStation might be showing off: the PS5 Pro. Just last week, PlayStation appeared to sneak a tiny hint into an image it released for its 30th anniversary celebration events. According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, you can see what looks like a rectangle with four diagonal stripes in the middle, which coincides with a DealLabs report concerning the console’s design.

There have also been various leaks that reveal the PS5 Pro’s specs (it’ll supposedly feature more teraflops and compute units, which basically translates to better rendering performance, along with new tech for improved ray tracing and deep learning and a faster GPU). Multiple sources have also confirmed that dev kits were sent out months ago with the hopes the console could get a fall 2024 launch.

Even thinking beyond the leaks, we’re in the middle of the PlayStation 5’s life cycle, and the company has previously released a mid-generation console refresh, such as the PlayStation 3 Slim or PlayStation 4 Pro. It’s standard practice for a console maker to offer refreshes or editions with small changes throughout a generation, and Sony has already started selling a PlayStation 5 Slim with an optional disc-drive attachment. If Sony sticks to this pattern, a Pro announcement is only a matter of time.

