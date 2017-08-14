Sony will hold a PlayStation media showcase during Paris Games Week 2017

Why it matters to you Sony's Paris Games Week event should supply some new footage, and perhaps even new announcements, that is likely to get PlayStation gamers excited.

Sony will host a PlayStation media showcase in Paris on October 30, possibly to make up for the fact that it will not be holding one at this year’s Gamescom, which kicks off next week. Earlier rumors had suggested that it might hold a press conference at Gamescom after not doing so the past couple of years.

Sony’s media showcase will take place during Paris Games Week, according to a report from Gamespot. The inaugural PGW was held in 2010, and it has taken place the last week of October ever since, with attendance swelling to more 300,000 people in both 2015 and 2016.

The Sony event was made public when an image asking attendees to save the date was shared on NeoGAF. It remains to be seen exactly what titles will be given the spotlight, but Sony certainly has plenty of projects in the works that PlayStation fans are eager to learn more about.

We can perhaps expect to see some more of God of War, the hotly anticipated reboot of Sony’s much-loved character action series. The game was a major focus at E3 2017, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if it’s given a prominent showcase once again before its expected 2018 release date.

There’s also a good chance we’ll see Days Gone, the promising zombie adventure from SIE Bend Studio, the developer behind the Syphon Filter games. We might even be given another glimpse of Detroit: Become Human, the contemplative android thriller currently being crafted by David Cage and his team at Quantic Dream.

What do all three of these games have in common? Despite being regular fixtures at recent Sony presentations, they’re yet to be given official release dates, despite the fact that all three are expected to land in 2018. The company’s Paris Games Week event could prove to be the right time to offer up this information.

Sony has plenty of options when it comes to making announcements of this kind. Between the Tokyo Game Show in September and PlayStation Experience in December, there’s no shortage of opportunities to continue building hype for some of the biggest upcoming releases scheduled to hit the PlayStation 4 in 2018 and beyond.