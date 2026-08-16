Sony still hasn’t fixed a launch date for the PS6, and that’s telling

The PS6 has been surrounded by rumors pointing toward 2027, but Sony itself still isn’t ready to put a date on the calendar. Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has confirmed that the company still hasn’t fixed a launch date for the PlayStation 6, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s particularly interesting because analysts had increasingly expected the next PlayStation to arrive in 2027. Those expectations are now becoming less certain as AI demand drives shortages of key components and pushes up memory costs across the wider gaming and entertainment industry.

Sony doesn’t live and die by consoles anymore

The obvious question is why Sony can’t simply pick a date and move forward. The answer is that the company has changed considerably from the electronics giant it once was. Under Totoki, Sony has increasingly shifted toward an IP-driven entertainment business, with movies, music and games now accounting for the vast majority of its revenue.

That makes the PS6 important, but not necessarily the single thing keeping Sony’s business moving. Sony can take its biggest gaming franchises and turn them into movies and TV shows, while properties such as The Last of Us and God of War continue generating value outside the console itself. The company is essentially building a flywheel where successful PlayStation IP can keep making money even when there isn’t a new console on the shelves.

AI is both a problem and an opportunity

There is an amusing contradiction in Sony’s situation. The AI boom is making it harder and more expensive to secure the components needed to build consoles, but Totoki also sees AI as a useful tool for Sony internally. The company is already using AI to assist with creative work, including tasks such as automating character hair animation in games.

That makes the PS6 launch question less straightforward than it might have been a decade ago. Sony still needs a compelling next-generation PlayStation, but it doesn’t necessarily need to rush one out simply to keep the entire company growing.

So when is the PS6 actually coming?

Right now, Sony isn’t saying. A 2027 launch remains possible, but it’s still an expectation rather than a confirmed date. And with component costs rising and Sony increasingly making money from entertainment and IP beyond its hardware business, there is less reason for the company to force the PS6 onto the market before the economics make sense.

There is also plenty happening elsewhere in Sony’s gaming business. The company is looking ahead to the next major chapter of the PlayStation ecosystem while continuing to build its wider entertainment business around games, movies, music and anime. The WSJ notes that Sony is particularly excited about the upcoming sixth Grand Theft Auto game, expected in November, which gives the current PlayStation generation another major commercial moment before the PS6 eventually arrives.

The PS6 will eventually arrive, and it will undoubtedly be a massive moment for PlayStation. But Sony’s business has changed enough that the next console is no longer the whole story. For now, Sony can afford to let the calendar stay blank until the hardware market stabilizes and fits into the larger entertainment machine it’s building.