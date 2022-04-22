Sony’s revamped PS Plus service has a release date

The arrival of the new PlayStation Plus is right around the corner, and it’s coming a little sooner in some places than others. Sony has revealed the target release dates for the new version of its PlayStation subscription service.

Sony previously set the launch window of the new PS Plus for this June, but President and CEO Jim Ryan said in a blog post that the new service will launch a month sooner in some regions. Here’s where it will be released and the dates in which the following regions will receive it.

Asia (except Japan): May 23

Japan: June 1

Americas: June 13

Europe: June 22

Sony also announced that PlayStation will be expanding cloud streaming access to 11 additional European countries for a total of 30 markets. They are Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Those countries will also offer the Premium Tier of the new PS Plus at launch.

The new PS Plus will consolidate over 700 games from both PS Now and PS Plus into a three-tiered subscription service, effectively rendering the former cloud-streaming service completely obsolete. The Essential Tier will offer the catalog of PS Plus as it currently stands for $10 per month, $25 per quarter, or $60 per year.

The Extra Tier gives everything from the previous tier, plus 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games for $15 a month, $40 a quarter, or $100 a year. The last and most expensive tier, the Premium Tier, contains everything from the previous two tiers, plus about 340 retro games from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP, as well as limited-time game demos, for $18 a month, $50 a quarter, and $120 a year.

