Gaming

End of its Vita: Sony won’t make another PlayStation handheld

By
graduation gifts Sony PS Vita

Sony’s PlayStation home consoles have been absolute smash-hits over their 25-year history, with the PlayStation 4 already selling more than 100 million units and the brand winning a Guinness World Record for its achievements. That same reception was not found with its handheld system the PlayStation Vita, however, and it looks like the little portable powerhouse will never be getting a successor.

Speaking to Game Informer as part of a cover story on the brand’s 25th anniversary, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan was by no means vague about Sony’s potential handheld console plans: There are none.

“PlayStation Vita was brilliant in many ways, and the actual gaming experience was great, but clearly it’s a business we’re no longer in,” Ryan said.

The Vita struggled to make much of an impact right out of the gate when it launched in 2012, but unlike Nintendo’s 3DS, it never really managed to regain its footing. This is despite a rather excellent lineup of games during its early days, including Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Tearaway, Killzone: Mercenary, Dragon’s Crown, and Gravity Rush.

These started to dwindle, however, and the system was left more as an indie and third-party Japanese games machine. Sony eventually started marketing it as a companion system to the PS4 because of its Remote Play functionality, but this wasn’t very successful either. Its touchscreen and rear touchpad could replace certain functions of a controller, such as the L2 and R2 buttons, but it wasn’t the ideal way to play anything complex and few games were optimized to make use of the Vita’s features properly.

In some ways, Nintendo managed to effectively replace the Vita with its Switch, which has also found a home for plenty of independent developers as well as major AAA publishers. The primary difference is that Nintendo is not splitting its user-base between two different consoles at this point, whereas Sony still has a dedicated home console to which it devoted most of its resources. Unless Sony ever goes the Switch route and makes a hybrid console, you can pretty much guarantee that its days of handheld gaming are behind it.

Editors' Recommendations

PlayStation celebrates Guinness World Record as best-selling home console brand

best ps1 games sony ps1

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals 2019: Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo

best gaming console

Cyber Monday gaming deals 2019: PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, more

Best PS4 Games

Black Friday gaming deals for 2019 still going on: Xbox, PS4, and Switch sales

black friday gaming deals xbox and nintendo switch bf video games featured

The best Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals still available on TVs, consoles, and more

prime day is done but walmarts online shopping extravaganza still kicking walmart deals post 2019 feature

Top 10 most-wanted home arcade cabinets, from NBA Jam to Donkey Kong

new king of kong crowned in latest donkey world record arcade cabinet

The best Nintendo Switch games

The best Xbox One games (December 2019)