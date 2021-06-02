  1. Gaming

Sony’s Bend Studio is working on a ‘very exciting’ new IP

By

Sony Bend Studio, the team behind Days Gone, is currently working on a new IP. It’s unknown exactly what kind of game it will be, but we did get a hint that it may feature an open world.

This news comes by way of Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst, as part of an interview on the Official PlayStation Podcast, as well as a post on the PlayStation Blog. A lot was discussed, including the delay of the next God of War game and confirmation that it will appear on PS4, along with Gran Turismo 7 and the reveal that Bend Studio is in fact working on a new project.

In regard to Sony Bend, Hulst said: “Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about. They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio.”

This is especially exciting news as many of us were uncertain what the future of Bend Studio would look like following the reveal that a Days Gone sequel had not been greenlighted by Sony. Despite Days Gone selling appreciably, it wasn’t the smash hit Sony was hoping for compared to exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

During the discussion, Hulst also confirmed that new IP is important to Sony. “New IP is the lifeblood of gaming,” Hulst said. “But new IP is just one aspect of our strategy. Ultimately, I want PlayStation Studios to be fiercely daring, to take risks.”

Considering Days Gone shipped in 2019, it’s unlikely we’ll see Bend Studio’s new game in 2021, but it could be on track for release within the next couple of years.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Far Cry 6

esperanza Far Cry 6

Pride Month 2021: Here’s how video game studios are celebrating

Xbox's Pride themed logo for Pride Month 2021.

Valorant gets a mobile version, but it won’t feature PC cross-play

All puzzle solutions in Resident Evil Village

all puzzle solutions in resident evil village

Horizon Forbidden West: Everything we know about the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel

horizon-forbidden-west-state-of-play-coming-this-week-heres-how-to-watch

Everything we know about Dying Light 2

The best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them

best weapons in fallout 4 feature image

Genshin Impact comes to Epic Games Store this month

genshin-impact-comes-to-epic-games-store-this-month

Nintendo announces its E3 plans, including a 40-minute Direct

Breath of the Wild 2 Zelda and Link

No Man’s Sky’s massive Prisms update includes a total graphics overhaul

The updated graphics featured in No Man's Sky's Prisms update.

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Resident Evil Re: Verse

How to set up multiple monitors for PC gaming

How to set up multiple monitors

Best cheap GPU deals for June 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl