Sony’s Bend Studio is working on a ‘very exciting’ new IP

Sony Bend Studio, the team behind Days Gone, is currently working on a new IP. It’s unknown exactly what kind of game it will be, but we did get a hint that it may feature an open world.

This news comes by way of Head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst, as part of an interview on the Official PlayStation Podcast, as well as a post on the PlayStation Blog. A lot was discussed, including the delay of the next God of War game and confirmation that it will appear on PS4, along with Gran Turismo 7 and the reveal that Bend Studio is in fact working on a new project.

In regard to Sony Bend, Hulst said: “Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about. They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio.”

This is especially exciting news as many of us were uncertain what the future of Bend Studio would look like following the reveal that a Days Gone sequel had not been greenlighted by Sony. Despite Days Gone selling appreciably, it wasn’t the smash hit Sony was hoping for compared to exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

During the discussion, Hulst also confirmed that new IP is important to Sony. “New IP is the lifeblood of gaming,” Hulst said. “But new IP is just one aspect of our strategy. Ultimately, I want PlayStation Studios to be fiercely daring, to take risks.”

Considering Days Gone shipped in 2019, it’s unlikely we’ll see Bend Studio’s new game in 2021, but it could be on track for release within the next couple of years.

