Sony’s defense against a digital ownership lawsuit is that you know you don’t own your games

Sony has filed a response to a class action lawsuit in California over how the PlayStation Store labels digital game purchases. According to GameFile, the company argues in its filings that its checkout process already meets state disclosure rules, and that no reasonable buyer expects true ownership when purchasing digital games.

What the lawsuit claims

The lawsuit accuses Sony of violating a California law that regulates how companies describe digital goods. Plaintiffs argue that using words like buy and purchase on the PlayStation Store leads customers to believe they own the software permanently. The law bars sellers from using those terms unless they clearly tell buyers during checkout that they are acquiring a revocable license.

Sony pushed back on that claim in its filing. The company said its checkout flow already satisfies the state requirement. According to Sony, the PlayStation Store tells buyers upfront that a purchase is a software license, and includes direct links to the full terms of service before any transaction goes through.

How Sony argues ownership works

Along with its procedural argument, Sony made a broader point about what buyers actually expect. The company said no reasonable customer thinks they are gaining full, individual ownership of a game when they buy it digitally. To back that up, Sony pointed to how digital inventory functions in practice. Multiple customers can buy the same digital copy of a game one after another. Sony argued that if the first buyer had actually taken ownership of that copy, nobody else would be able to purchase it afterward.

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The argument lands as Sony pushes further into a digital-first future for PlayStation. The company announced plans to end physical disc production for new PlayStation titles starting in January 2028, and has stuck with that plan despite backlash from fans and collectors. Critics argue the move leaves players with fewer guarantees about long-term access to the games they pay for, digital or otherwise.

Sony has asked the court to dismiss the case outright, arguing its disclosures already meet the bar the law sets. The lawsuit is still active, and its outcome could shape how digital storefronts describe ownership going forward.