Sony’s Wolverine PS5 has literal claw marks ripped through its shell

Limited-edition consoles usually settle for a new paint job with a new logo slapped on. But Sony is giving a little extra attention to detail to one of Marvel’s most beloved characters. The company has revealed its Marvel’s Wolverine limited-edition PS5 collection, headlined by a Battle Yellow PS5 Digital Edition covered in enormous claw marks that appear to tear through its outer shell and expose what lies underneath.

A matching DualSense gets the same yellow-and-black treatment, complete with scratches and slashes inspired by Logan’s claws. The whole collection arrives September 15 alongside Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine, with preorders opening August 19.

Wolverine really did a number on this PS5

The PS5 Digital Edition Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle costs $649.99 and includes the special-edition console, matching DualSense controller, and a digital copy of Marvel’s Wolverine. The standalone Battle Yellow DualSense costs $84.99.

Sony says the design draws from Wolverine’s Battle Reborn suit in Insomniac’s game. Existing PS5 owners can also join in without buying another console, since Battle Yellow covers will be available for both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro for $74.99. The covers accommodate PS5 models both with and without disc drives. There’s also a second design for PS5 Pro owners that might be even more appropriate for Wolverine.

Or cover your PS5 Pro in Adamantium

Sony’s Adamantium Limited Edition swaps the yellow finish for a metallic design inspired by the fictional metal bonded to Wolverine’s skeleton and claws. It retains those massive slash marks across the console covers, and there’s a matching metallic DualSense controller as well.

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The Adamantium PS5 Pro covers cost $74.99, while the matching DualSense is $84.99. Sony isn’t offering an Adamantium PS5 Pro console bundle, so owners will need to purchase the covers separately. All of the Wolverine hardware will be produced in limited quantities, although Sony hasn’t revealed exactly how many units it plans to sell. Preorders begin August 19 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET in the US through PlayStation Direct and select retailers, ahead of the September 15 launch.