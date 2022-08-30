Shin Megami Tensei games, whether it be the main series or any of the numerous spin-offs, all center around battling and collecting demons. Sometimes compared to the Pokemon franchise, SMT's demons do have a lot in common with that series in terms of how they function. You summon one to fight for you in battle, they all have elemental strengths and weaknesses, and while they can't evolve, they can be fused into more powerful demons. The major departure from Pokemon, and even differences within the SMT franchise itself, is how you go about collecting demons.

Recruiting demons in Soul Hackers 2 is a very different process than how fans of the Persona series know it to be. In that game, you enter into demon negotiations where you talk with demons to try and lure them to your side, often costing some cash, while fighting them. What players will quickly discover in Soul Hackers 2 is that this option will never present itself in a fight, leading many to wonder how exactly you go about expanding your demon roster. Our Soul Bond has reached a high enough level for us to give you the full explanation of how to recruit demons in Soul Hackers 2.

How to recruit demons

For better or for worse, demon recruiting in Soul Hackers 2 is simultaneously easier, but also less predictable. As mentioned, you won't be negotiating with demons you face in battle, and the negotiation system is essentially a binary choice you make now. Here's how it works in this SMT spin-off.

Step 1: Enter a dungeon on the world map or an area in the Soul Matrix. Ringo will automatically send out your existing demons to do recon.

Step 2: Explore the area until you spot one of your own demons on the map.

Step 3: If that demon has an icon of a little demon figure partially hidden behind a cube, that means they will offer you a new demon to recruit.

Step 4: Talk to this demon and they will tell you about the demon they found. As long as you haven't already recruited that same demon, you will get a chance to recruit it. You have no way to control what demon they offer for you to recruit.

Step 5: The new demon will ask you for something to join your team — usually money, but sometimes other things like a chunk of your HP. If you have whatever they want, and agree to give it to them, they will join your team.

The only other way to get new demons in Soul Hackers 2 is via the demon fusion mechanic, but that is a completely different system that requires you to recruit a bunch of demons beforehand. While this system is less involved and less controllable than other SMT games, it is at least quite easy.

