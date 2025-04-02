Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve brings the Xbox Live Arcade era back

For old video game franchises, evolution is crucial. There are only so many ways that you can repackage Pac-Man before it’s going to lose its luster. Atari has picked up on that in recent years, completely reimagining series like Lunar Lander and Yars to transform them into something new. Now, Taito has done the same with Space Invaders, one of gaming’s most foundational shooters, with electrifying results.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve is a new take on the classic series launching exclusively on Apple Arcade this week. It’s a sequel to 2009’s Space Invaders Infinity Gene, a game that found success in the Xbox Live Arcade era. Like that game, Evolve takes the same basic premise, but then gradually transforms it with each passing level. It’s a chaotic, psychedelic shoot-em-up that feels like a Jeff Minter game. It’s another retro highlight for Apple Arcade, which has become a home for old franchises in need of a platform.

Recommended Videos

Infinity Gene Evolve seems like business as usual at first. I drag my thumbs across my screen to move my ship left and right as it auto-fires at aliens above. Easy enough, but the complexity ramps up quickly. Soon, I’m thrown into levels that play out like a more traditional space shoot-em-up as ships fly across the screen in complex patterns. The deeper I go, the more I face off against big bosses that have me ducking a screen full of bullets. All of this plays out in minimalistic visuals that stay true to the series’ roots while hitting the trippy heights of games like Akka Arrh. It’s all soundtracked by intense beats that wouldn’t be out of place in Thrasher.

So, what makes all of this special? It comes back to the word “evolve” in the title. Playing levels fills up a blue bar on my level results screen. Every time that bar fills up, I earn a new evolution, which is determined by what side of the screen I’m on when the level ends. Evolutions branch off of each of the story mode’s levels, and additional upgrades can be unlocked which branch off of those branches.

Those evolutions are, quite literally, game-changing. One allows me to move my ship all around the screen as opposed to just left and right. Another unlocks a burst ability, which unleashes a powerful bonus attack anytime I get hit while I have a shield active. All of Infinity Gene Evolve’s progression hooks flow through that system, as new ships and modes like Challenge are gradually unlocked over time. It’s a strong hook that makes each level worthwhile, even when losing, as you might end up unlocking a key evolution that changes how you play.

The most impactful upgrade I’ve found so far is a completely different play style entirely. At any point during a level, I can tap my screen with two fingers to enable Bullet Hell mode. That does exactly what it sounds like, turning the more laid back shooter into an aggressive bullet hell game that has me dodging a crowded screen of attacks. Activating that will up my high score potential in exchange for a more dangerous challenge, adding some smart risk-reward play that can be toggled on and off instantly.

Even if it can get old once the evolutions slow down and the increased visual complexity makes later levels hard to navigate, I appreciate what Infinity Gene Evolve does for Space Invaders. It finds a way to freshen up an old formula within a game that’s still compact in scope. It’s the kind of franchise game you saw much more often at the start of the Xbox Live Arcade era, and it’s no coincidence that you’re seeing it again on Apple Arcade (arcade is the key word in both services). Apple’s subscription service is built for bite-sized games like this, giving players the kind of “pick up and play” games that are easy to learn and control. It’s the same philosophy that’s given us games like Tetris Beat and Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, two strong twists on classics that just make sense on mobile devices rather than consoles. Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve is another great addition to that lineup, solidifying Apple’s service as the best platform for old franchises that want to build on their arcade roots while still staying small. That’s a healthy mutation for series like Space Invaders to undergo.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve launches on April 3 for iOS devices via Apple Arcade.