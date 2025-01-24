 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to speed up game downloads on Steam

By
A dynamic collection in Steam.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Steam is the storefront of choice for the best PC games on the market. Thanks to frequent Steam sales, PC players can build up an endless backlog of multiplayer games, FPS games, co-op games, and more. Plus, with tons of great upcoming PC games, there's plenty to look forward to in the gaming world. The only downside is waiting for the game to download. If you suspect your games aren't downloading as fast as they should, try these tips to speed things up.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

20 minutes

What You Need

  • Steam

Ethernet on the 2022 Amazon Fire TV Cube.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Hardwire your PC

If you're on Wi-Fi, no matter what you will get slower download speeds. It doesn't matter how fast your internet speeds are, Wi-Fi will never be able to compete with a hardwired connection. If you have the option, plug your PC into your router directly when downloading games to make sure you're getting the maximum download speeds.

The Steam download settings menu.
Valve

Check Steam's download speed options and clear the cache

Steam has two options that scan slow your downloads down. They should be off by default, but it is possible you or someone else may have accidentally enabled them. They're meant for people on limited data or who also stream, so make sure they're off to keep Steam itself from throttling your speeds.

Step 1: Open Steam and go into the Settings menu.

Step 2: Click Downloads and look for Limit download speed and Throttle downloads while streaming and make sure both are disabled.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Step 3: Below that, also click the Clear cache button.

Check your region

Steam will choose a default server to download from based on your location, but it doesn't always pick the best one.

Step 1: Go into Settings ->Downloads.

Step 2: At the top, check the Download region and select the closest server to your location. This will require you to restart Steam to take effect.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
11 years after launch, Rust sets a new player count record
A player firing an assault rifle in Rust

Rust is one of the kings of multiplayer survival sandbox games, pitting players against each other and the environment in what sometimes feels like a never-ending stream of chaos. While undeniably popular, the title just hit a new player count record (262,284 concurrent users) a whopping 11 years after release -- and a looming update is to thank for that.

Rust's impending Primitive update gives the game a bit of medieval flair. Normal resources like guns and ammunition will be practically impossible to find, meaning players will need to turn to melee combat to vent their aggression. Weapons like swords and crossbows will be a core element of gameplay, but you'll also get shields to protect yourself. And there will also be towers, battering rams, and ballistas to help you lay siege to your foes, according to PCGamesN.

Read more
Half-Life 3 speculation surges once more following cryptic tweet
Half life 3 stars Alyx (right)

Half-Life 3 is easily one of the most highlyanticipated games of all time, if only by virtue of never actually releasing. Fans of the franchise spent years analyzing every scrap of news after Half-Life 2, but Valve has given no hints about what to expect. Now the original voice actor for G-Man has posted on X -- his first one since the release of Half-Life: Alyx -- promising an "unexpected surprise" for 2025.

Oh, and did we mention he delivered the message as a video post using the G-Man voice? His message says, "Another year already. Good to see and hear from so many of you. May the next quarter century deliver as many unexpected surprises as did the millenium's first. Then again, time is fluid like music. See you in the new year!"

Read more
2024 gaming report card: How did PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo fare?
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.

After a long and busy 12 months, 2024 is officially in the books. Players have a few weeks to rest before the video game release calendar picks up in February with a barrage of major releases. That's a problem for next month, though. Until then, we've still got some time to reflect on what was a rollercoaster year for the gaming industry, full of surprise hits, total flops, and surprising no shows.

At the center of all that was the three pillars of mainstream gaming: Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. While their power may be waning in the age of portable PCs like the Steam Deck, these platform holders are still the watercooler conversation starters whose every move generates buzz. This year, all three companies found themselves in a strange spot. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hit the awkward midpoint of their lifespans, while the Nintendo Switch was left to tread water after its much anticipated successor was pushed out of 2024. All three would have to get creative if they were going to end the year strong.

Read more