Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered comes to PC in August

Cristina Alexander
By

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC this August. Insomniac Games revealed the trailer for the remaster of the PS4-exclusive game on Sony’s State of Play stream on Thursday.

Insomniac is collaborating with Nixxes Software to develop Spider-Man Remastered for PC. In the game, Peter Parker struggles to balance his life and career as a scientist with his crime-fighting duties as Spider-Man, especially with New York City falling into the clutches of iconic villains like Kingpin, Doc Ock, and the Green Goblin. The remaster comes with The City That Never Sleeps DLC, which contains three chapters that follow that main story.

Spider-Man Remastered will be released on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 19.

