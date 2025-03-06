There are plenty of great co-op games on the market, and a lot are great for couples, but Split Fiction from Hazelight Studios is a special case. Unlike most multiplayer games, this one actually requires you to have a partner to play. Thankfully, that is easier than ever with cross-platform support and the Friend Pass, but it does mean you need to plan a bit more to make sure you both have enough time to see it through to the end. Each of the stuidio’s games have gotten a bit longer, but is that the case with Split Fiction? Here’s how long it takes to beat this co-op adventure.

How long is Split Fiction

Split Fiction is roughly the same length as It Takes Two. From our experience, that puts it comfortably within the 10 to 12 hour range. However, that can easily be pushed to 12 to 15 hours depending on the skill level of both players and your ability to coordinate. Even a pair of veteran gamers who have never played a game as reliant on team work might struggle a bit early on and get slowed down.

Recommended Videos

Even for completionists out there, Split Fiction has very little in the way of extra content. There are some minigames you can sink time into as a distraction from the main quest, but they aren’t required for anything. In short, except a nice, breezy game that moves just as quickly as It Takes Two and won’t require you and a partner to schedule a ton of time to finish up, which is perfect for a game that cannot be played solo.