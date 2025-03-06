 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How long is Split Fiction

By
Zoe and Mio run through a sci-fi world in Split Fiction.
Hazelight

There are plenty of great co-op games on the market, and a lot are great for couples, but Split Fiction from Hazelight Studios is a special case. Unlike most multiplayer games, this one actually requires you to have a partner to play. Thankfully, that is easier than ever with cross-platform support and the Friend Pass, but it does mean you need to plan a bit more to make sure you both have enough time to see it through to the end. Each of the stuidio’s games have gotten a bit longer, but is that the case with Split Fiction? Here’s how long it takes to beat this co-op adventure.

How long is Split Fiction

Zoe and Mio pose with dragons in Split Fiction.
EA Originals

Split Fiction is roughly the same length as It Takes Two. From our experience, that puts it comfortably within the 10 to 12 hour range. However, that can easily be pushed to 12 to 15 hours depending on the skill level of both players and your ability to coordinate. Even a pair of veteran gamers who have never played a game as reliant on team work might struggle a bit early on and get slowed down.

Recommended Videos

Even for completionists out there, Split Fiction has very little in the way of extra content. There are some minigames you can sink time into as a distraction from the main quest, but they aren’t required for anything. In short, except a nice, breezy game that moves just as quickly as It Takes Two and won’t require you and a partner to schedule a ton of time to finish up, which is perfect for a game that cannot be played solo.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The best video games for couples

The notion that video games are a hobby people do alone has never been true. Even the early console generations encouraged people to play together. Today, some of the best PS5 games, best Xbox Series X games, and best Switch games are multiplayer titles. Playing games together as a couple is a fantastic way to strengthen your bond, develop your communication skills, teamwork, and just have fun sharing a hobby. A great game for couples doesn't have to be a co-op game or a split-screen game, but those tend to be the best options. Whether your partner is a veteran gamer or has hardly touched a controller, we've picked out the best video games for couples of all skill levels.

It Takes Two

Read more
The best split-screen Xbox Series X games

Gaming is a fantastic way to bring people together. A lot of the best Xbox Series X games tend to focus on multiplayer experiences, such as FPS games or co-op games. While online play and cross-platform games make it easier than ever to play with people across the world, only certain games are built to let you and a partner play together on the same console. Split-screen games only require you to have a spare controller to both join in on the fun side-by-side. These can be cooperative adventures, creative sandboxes, shooters, and everything in between. The only trouble is figuring out which games actually have split-screen support, and which of those are the best ones to get. We'll be your player 2 and suggest the best split-screen games for Xbox Series X.

Don't forget that there are also upcoming Xbox Series X games that will have split-screen support as well.

Read more
The best split-screen Switch games
The cast of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The Nintendo Switch introduced many innovations when it was released, with the most prominent being the ability to play the console as a handheld or docked in a TV. What isn't talked about as often is how amazing the Joy-Con controllers are for enabling split-screen play. Thanks to each one being able to function as a full controller, you can start playing the best Switch games with a friend without investing in more hardware. With such a deep library of games, many of which are multiplayer, you have an overwhelming number of options for the best split-screen games. If you've got a partner ready to play, we'll help you pick the best split-screen games you can play today.

There aren't a ton of upcoming Switch games left, but you should still browse that list for more options while we wait for the Switch 2.

Read more