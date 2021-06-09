  1. Gaming

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run gets a Spyro the Dragon crossover

By

Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot are getting a crossover event. The two heroes will cross paths on June 10 in the Season 3 event of the mobile game, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is a recent mobile game that placed the platforming mascot in the runner genre. The clash between a classic character and a popular genre proved to be a match made in heaven, as it’s become a hit among mobile gamers.

This Season 3 event, Battle of the Dragons, introduces Spyro as well as two new enemies from the franchise. Dark Spyro and Gnasty Gnorc appear as shown in season 2 thanks to N. Trophy opening a portal to the Dragon Realm. Along with the playable purple dragon and new enemies, there will be new lands, skins, and rewards.

Spyro’s enemies aren’t the only bosses players will have to defeat. Crash’s villains, N. Gin and Koala Kong will appear as well as part of the update.

The update adds a new 12th area called Upstream, a land that Crash fans may recognize from the original 1996 game. It contains four battle runs, a collection run, one-time trial, and two challenge runs.

This isn’t the first time Spyro and Crash have crossed over. Back in 2004, the gaming legends crossed over in Crash Bandicoot Purple: Ripto’s Rampage and Spyro Orange: The Cortex Conspiracy.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is available to download free on iOS and Android and Season 3: Battle of the Dragons launches at 4 a.m. PT on June 10.

