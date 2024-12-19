Stalker 2’s 110GB patch includes a whopping 1800 updates

After its troubled launch, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is getting the care it needs with a new patch that changes more than 1,800 aspects of the game, most notably its notorious A-Life system. There have been various patches along the way that bettered performance, but the A-Life system is the core of the game and can have a major impact on gameplay.

The 1.1 update makes sweeping changes to NPC AI. These A-Life NPCs are meant to pursue their own goals when not in proximity to the player, but until now, they’ve felt scarce. Encounters could be few and far between, and you should come across other people wandering in The Zone more frequently.

Recommended Videos

It opens the world up in a big way. You might head out to complete a separate mission, only to return to base and find one of your allies has fallen in battle. The patch will also update the NPC pathing and cover system, which should put a stop to enormous enemies trying to hide behind small shrubs.

The downside is the size. Coming in at 110GB, this patch is larger than many entire games. Stalker 2‘s devs acknowledged the size of the patch on Steam: “We understand that the size of the patch is huge and the process of downloading will take some time. We would like to thank you for your understanding, and we will work on this aspect as well.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Stalker 2 had a troubled development, and that’s putting it lightly. The game was first announced 14 years ago, but was shelved until 2018. It was then set to release in 2022, but the development studio is in Ukraine. When the Russian-Ukraine war began, its future was murky again. The game has overcome a lot of struggles to reach where it is today, and this patch should help to make things even more impressive.