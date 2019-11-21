Star Wars gifts for everyone on your shopping list

Star Wars is a franchise that’s popular with children young and old. This Black Friday there are a lot of deals to be had on Star Wars toys, some deals that are likely to extend into Cyber Monday as well. From a Mr. Potato Head that bears a striking resemblance to Yoda to a Lego set that will allow you to build you’re own Millennium Falcon, here are some of our top picks for Star Wars too this holiday season:

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit – $80

The amateur inventor in your house will love LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit. The kit allows kids (and adults) to build their own R2D2 using electronic blocks and then control their droid using a phone app. The finished droid is capable of playing 20 authentic sounds from the Star Wars movies and the app includes over 22 activities and missions so your creation is fun to play with long after you’re done building it.

Sphero BB-9E App-Enabled Droid – $78

Expand your droid collection with the Sphero App-Enabled BB-9E. Property of the First Order, the droid can be controlled using your smartphone or tablet. Even better, it can watch the Star Wars films with you and react in real-time to what’s happening on the screen. If you happen to also own another Sphero droid, the App-Enabled BB-9E can also interact with it for a droid-to-droid experience.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon – $170

Build your own Millennium Falcon from Legos with this 1,414-piece kit. The Lego version of the starship includes a two-minifigure cockpit with detachable cannon, two spring-loaded shooters, and a detachable escape craft. The kits also include a number of characters from the film, including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite, a Kessel Operations Droid, and a DD-BD droid.

Star Wars Armada: Core Set Strategy Board – $64

The Star Wars Armada Core Set includes everything you need to get started playing the game including three pre-painted capital ship miniatures (Victory-class Star Destroyer, Nebulon-B frigate, CR90 Corellian corvette), 10 unpainted fighter squadrons, nine attack dice, six command dials, a range ruler, and more than 130 cards and tokens. The strategy game is designed with players 14 and older in mind.

Pop Taters Mr. Potato Head Star Wars Yoda – $30

What’s better than a Mr. Potato Head? How about a Mr. Potato Head that looks like Yoda? Just like a traditional Mr.Potato Head, the figure’s body parts can be removed and replaced however you like for a fun play experience. Parts can also be mixed and matched with other Mr. Potato Head toys.

