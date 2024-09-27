 Skip to main content
Waiting for a sale on Outlaws? Star Wars Jedi Survivor is $30 today

By
Cal Kestis wielding his blue lightsaber and carrying BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Respawn Entertainment / EA

Star Wars Outlaws is a unique departure from some of the more traditional game genres Star Wars has steeped itself in. And while the series’ latest PS5 and Xbox Series X/S entry is well worth the gaming hours, the fact that it’s still a new title means you can expect to pay $70 for quite some time. 

That being said, there’s never been a better time to save money on some slightly older Star Wars games. As a matter of fact, while looking through Best Buy deals, we saw that the PS5 and Xbox X/S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have been discounted to $30. There are also plenty of other great Star Wars games on the market, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Why you should buy Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Jedi: Survivor is a brilliant foray into the Star Wars universe and acts as a continuation of the Cal Kestis storyline first introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As the Empire expands its evil hold over the galaxy, it’s up to Cal to find it within himself to save the world as we know it. 

While players can expect immersive environments in any Star Wars game, Jedi: Survivor introduces us to brand-new planets packed with multiple biomes, quests, and battles. And because Cal is no longer a Padawan at this stage of his Jedi career, players will have access to improved Force abilities and lightsaber tactics, too. 

While Jedi: Survivor is also available for PS4 and Xbox One consoles, the $30 promo price only applies to the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game. Rated T for Teen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a satisfying expansion of the Star Wars lore and an excellent action-adventure game.

Want to save even more on big gaming purchases? Check out our lists of the best SSD deals (expanded storage for your PS5) and the best gaming headset deals

Michael Bizzaco
