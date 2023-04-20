If you can’t wait to continue your adventures with Cal Kestis later this month, we have some advice that might tide you over. The new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game launches on April 28. If you pre-order the PC version through CDKeys, you get two awesome benefits. The first is that the game is $21 off, making it $49 instead of $70. The second is that, as a pre-order bonus, you’ll get 15% off any other Star Wars game on the site. Battlefront, Lego Star Wars, Knights of the Old Republic, you name it!

Why you should buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the hit Jedi: Fallen Order game that came out in 2019. That game saw the Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis rediscover his force powers and defeat one of Darth Vader’s Inquisitors, the Second Sister. The game used a similar gameplay style and progression system as Dark Souls, and was often called a mix between that game and a Metroidvania. The upcoming sequel looks to continue that trend, adding some bigger open world sections and tons of new combat modes. From our reviewer’s sneak peek Jedi: Survivor preview, it seems like the game has expanded wildly. A single planet is less of a long, twisting path with a few branches, and more like a true open world with tons of secrets stashed about.

Having mastered the force in the first game, Cal Kestis is now “the Empire’s most wanted,” jumping planet to planet with a band of rogues to disrupt the Empire however they can. The book fills in the time between the two games and expands on the various missions the team has taken over the years. Jedi: Survivor picks up when the team’s ship has crashed on a mining planet. If you follow the same path our reviewer did, you’ll be fighting Rancors in no time.

