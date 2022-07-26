 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly delayed indefinitely

George Yang
By

The remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has reportedly been indefinitely delayed. According to a report, the studio behind the project, Aspyr Media, is trying to figure out how to continue it after several key figures left the project.

Per Bloomberg, two studio heads from Aspyr told employees throughout this month that the game would be delayed as the studio is looking for new contracts and development work. At the end of last month on June 30, Aspyr reportedly managed to finish a demo for the game to show Lucasfilm and Sony.

NEWS: The Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is indefinitely delayed, Bloomberg has learned. Developer Aspyr abruptly fired two directors this month and told staff that the project is on pause as it tries to figure out what comes next. https://t.co/3NUlKkenR6

&mdash; Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 26, 2022

However, too much time and money were reportedly spent on creating a vertical demo slice to show Lucasfilm and Sony that now the project itself is unsustainable. Furthermore, Aspyr let go of two employees, design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor.

While Aspyr reportedly aimed to release Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic at the end of this year, that may no longer be a realistic goal. According to some developers, a 2025 release seems more likely. Developer Saber Interactive officially hopped onto the project back in May after the studio had initially only handled outsourcing work for it. Now some of the staff at Aspyr believe that Saber could potentially take over development completely.

The original Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic was released in 2003 for PC and Xbox. The remake was announced during a PlayStation State of Play last September, and it will be a timed console launch exclusive on PlayStation 5. Few details have been released since its first reveal, and now it might seem we’ll have to wait even longer.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Get off my plane!’ 5 movie presidents who can kick your ass

Harrison Ford as President James Marshall, Air Force One (1997)

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The title logo for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on curved gaming monitors

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor sits on a white background with the Alienware logo pictured on the display.

Why you should buy a refurbished Chromebook during back-to-school sales

A stylus on the Samsung Chromebook Plus.

That Dirty Black Bag’s Douglas Booth on playing a killer and his love for spaghetti Westerns

douglas booth that dirty black bag interview 3

Check out this HP Chromebook sale for your back-to-school laptop

HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.

Showtime debuts teaser trailer for Let the Right One In

Madison Taylor Baez in Let the Right One In.

How to make a collaborative playlist in Spotify

Spotify app library screen..

Minecraft becomes Bikini Bottom today with SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

spongebob squarepants makes a splash in minecraft dlc

The Last of Us Part I remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Ellie draws back a bow in a The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot.

The best prepaid phones for 2022

Best pre-paid phones feature image.

OnePlus 10T display, camera, and battery specs revealed in giant leak

Render of the OnePlus 10T in green showcasing the phone's front and back with the text "never settle."

Industrial-grade vapor-cooled SSDs are now a thing

a black vapor cooled M.2 SSD from Team Group