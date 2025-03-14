Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake shows new signs of life

Since taking over development in 2022, Saber Interactive’s remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic hasn’t seen the spotlight much — but the Chief Operating Officer Tim Willits assures fans that “everything [they] talked about is still in development.” Willits says that Saber Interactive will share information when they “have something cool to share.” Unfortunately, that could indicate the release is still quite a ways off.

Fears over the game’s future reached a fever pitch last year when Embracer Group reportedly sold Saber Interactive, but it now appears things are still proceeding smoothly, even if the company isn’t going to set a speed record for the Kessel Run.

Recommended Videos

The Knights of the Old Republic remake will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC at launch. While the title is expected to make its way to other platforms afterward, Saber Interactive hasn’t confirmed anything. Exclusivity deals tend to range anywhere from six months to a year, but they can sometimes go on for even longer.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

https://x.com/TimWillits/status/1900374508113961250

Jennifer Hale reprised her role as Bastila Shan for the remake, and though we’ve seen no gameplay and only a bit of CGI-generated action, fans are eager for a chance to play. Knights of the Old Republic remains one of the most celebrated Star Wars games of all time. That said, its gameplay feels dated by modern standards.

Many fans expect a modernized version of the original in a way that blends the turn-based combat of the 2003 Bioware title with more fluid, real-time movements. Details on what to expect are still scarce, but after several years in development already, the Knights of the Old Republic remake has the potential to be something incredible.