 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Star Wars Outlaws’ open world looks less overwhelming than other Ubisoft games

By
A ship flies through space in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft has been taking strides to tweak how it creates open-world games, and that appears to be continuing with Star Wars OutlawsIn an IGN interview published Tuesday, Massive Entertainment developers detailed how a lot of the upcoming game’s features were made, and that includes how it handles open-world exploration

Julian Gerighty, Massive creative director, gave more details on how it’ll feel to traverse the different planets and moons featured in the game. While many of Ubisoft’s worlds have felt too large, Massive seems to have taken a subtle, new approach that could make a big difference. It took into account not only how players will travel on foot but also by speeder.

Recommended Videos

“It was less about how big, but more about how long in terms of traversal with the speeder it would be,” Gerighty said. “[The moon Toshara takes] four or five minutes nonstop, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but once you’re committed it’s a fairly large amount and you are always going to be distracted.”

And it seems like you’re going to get “distracted” a lot here. The game’s hero Kay Vess hasn’t been to many of these locations, so she will have to use a map, wander around, and do a fair bit of eavesdropping to get around.

Exploration has always been a key component in Ubisoft open-world games — sometimes to their detriment. While it can feel great to roam around a different era in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Valhalla, it can become overwhelming quickly to take it all in, and you can run into a lot of emptier spaces or repetitive quests. Outlaws has planets and moons of various sizes, but they’re still quite big.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which was one of the games that we were looking at while creating this, you have different zones on the map… [Toshara is] two or three of those put together,” Gerighty said. The difference, as Gerighty promises, is that it’s not just about sheer size. There will be a lot to do, and events will happen frequently (“every two, three minutes,” according to Gerighty), but it won’t be stuffed.

“So we don’t want things to be just big for big sake. We need it to be contained, always fun, always proposing different activities,” Gerighty said.

You can’t forget about space, too. We’ve already seen some of Outlaws’ space combat, and how Massive managed to have no loading screen between a surface and the great void of space. But there will be ways to explore there as well.

We’ll see how it all shakes out when Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Star Wars Outlaws showcases its scum and villainy in gameplay debut
Star Wars Outlaws splash art depicting Kay Vess and Nix

Today's Ubisoft Forward closed out with a whopping 10 minutes of gameplay footage for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, only a day after its debut trailer was released at this summer's Xbox Games Showcase. You can view the entire gameplay video directly below, but we're also breaking it down for you.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

Read more
Everything announced at the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward
Basim leaps at an enemy in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The summer of gaming continued with Ubisoft's dedicated showcase on Monday. Ubisoft Forward broke down the publisher's upcoming slate across an 80-minute main show and a 15-minute light preshow. There weren't any surprises, but we got extended looks at some previously announced games. There were gameplay and story reveals for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew Motorfest, and Assassin's Creed Mirage, which had all been teased already. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Star Wars: Outlaws were both announced just days earlier and also got some longer deep dives during the showcase.

When it comes to the Assassin's Creed franchise, we saw some uncut Mirage gameplay and got a little taste of what's to come after Mirage with short teasers for Nexus VR and Codename Jade. In case you missed it, this is everything that was announced during the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward.

Read more
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws stars a cunning hero seeking a new life
Kay Vess looking through window with shadow over face

Ubisoft announced Star Wars Outlaws, a new Star Wars game, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games at today's Xbox Showcase. The latest installment leaves behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis in favor of a new rebellious, rule-breaking hero called Kay Vess.

Star Wars Outlaws: Official World Premiere Trailer

Read more