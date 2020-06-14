One of the writers behind the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has confirmed his involvement in Square Enix’s mysterious Project Athia, which is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Project Athia was revealed during Sony’s The Future of Gaming event last week via a trailer that showed a female character in a dangerous land with massive monsters. Square Enix and subsidiary Luminous Productions, the studio behind Final Fantasy XV, are working on the game, but not much else has been revealed about it.

Now, one of the people who helped create the game’s world has been revealed. Gary Whitta, one of the writers of Rogue One, confirmed his involvement in Project Athia on Twitter.

Really proud to reveal that I led a crack team of A-list writers from the worlds of film, tv, games, and fantasy literature who helped create this immense new universe for @SquareEnix. Can't wait for you to see and learn more. Stay tuned. #ProjectAthia https://t.co/tR1ObQEjGE — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 11, 2020

Whitta did not share any other information, including the other members of the Project Athia writing team. Digital Trends has reached out to Square Enix to try to get more information on Whitta’s involvement in the game’s development, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Is Project Athia linked to Final Fantasy XV?

The mysterious nature of Project Athia, including the fact that it is still known only by a working title, has driven speculation among gamers. One of the more interesting theories is that the game is linked to Final Fantasy XV, due to similar geological structures between them.

There is speculation that Project Athia is a spinoff of Final Fantasy XV, and that it will take place in the land of Lucis. However, if there is indeed a connection between the two games, Project Athia is unlikely to end up being Final Fantasy XVI, as Square Enix has never released games in the RPG series that are too close to one another in terms of story and setting.

There is also a possibility that Luminous Productions simply reused assets from Final Fantasy XV for the Project Athia trailer. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for an official Square Enix announcement to learn the truth behind the game.

Editors' Recommendations