 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

StarCraft is leaving its RTS roots for an open-world shooter, and I’m cautiously optimistic

StarCraft without the RTS? I think Blizzard is making the right call

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
StarCraft New Open World Game Featured
StarCraft

Blizzard finally brought the franchise back at BlizzCon 2026, only to reveal that the next game isn’t the RTS sequel people have waited more than a decade for. Considering the history of the franchise, I can understand why some StarCraft fans are upset.

Simply titled StarCraft, the 2030 release is instead a story-driven, open-world shooter set in the Koprulu Sector around 70 years after StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void. We haven’t even seen gameplay yet, and yet it’s a big departure for a franchise whose identity is practically synonymous with real-time strategy. I also think it may be exactly what StarCraft needs. But I say this with a lot of caution, and even more hope.

StarCraft is bigger than an RTS

There is no downplaying what StarCraft means to strategy games. The original arrived in 1998, became a phenomenon in South Korea, and helped demonstrate what competitive gaming could become long before “esports” was an everyday term. Blizzard set the standard for RTS and showed the world the potential of esports.

Recommended Videos

The legacy definitely deserves respect. Though respecting it doesn’t mean Blizzard has to keep StarCraft trapped behind an isometric camera forever. This universe has Terran Marines stomping around in hulking powered armor, fighting a bleak battle against the Zerg on one front and Protoss on the other. Its lore is built across decades of militaristic and sci-fi lore.

Person, Urban, Landmark
StarCraft

If you recall, StarCraft: Ghost was about to be Blizzard’s first attempt at this years ago. The game would’ve been a third-person action game before its troubled development eventually ended in cancellation.

StarCraft can match Warhammer 40K’s Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the reason why I’m optimistic. Warhammer was already a gigantic universe encompassing tabletop games, novels, strategy games, and decades of lore. But to keep things digestible, all we got was a basic sequel and a fun co-op and PvP mode to keep it from getting overwhelming or stale.

StarCraft New Open World Game Zerg
StarCraft

But Warhammer games are spread across different genres and are either great or straight cash-grabs. The mixed bag in terms of quality has been infamous in the Warhammer community. That is exactly where StarCraft has the advantage with that ‘Blizzard polish’. This isn’t a term thrown lightly. Blizzard Entertainment is known for its quality, with Overwatch being a great example.

Do I hope StarCraft sticks to its roots? Yes. But I also feel like it needs to have a few more options right now. Rope in more new players to the mix, then introduce them to the wider universe. If Blizzard can avoid the trap of making StarCraft just another generic open-world shooter filled with map icons and repetition, I’m ready for the change. After helping lay the bricks for modern esports, this franchise has earned the right to try something new.

While I want more for the franchise, I do agree with the sentiment that not every game needs to be an open-world or a shooter. Some games have a distinct identity that makes them special. StarCraft carries that similar weight with its genre-defining name. For players who waited for so long, this is deeply disappointing. I hope this is just a spin-off of all things, and just a side project as Blizzard works on a true successor that the fans are waiting for. What I want is to give this game a chance. What can I say–I was hooked when I saw the trailer filled with military propaganda.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Exclusive: Microsoft explains why RTX Spark’s Prism emulation is about more than higher FPS
Because an erratic 80 FPS will always feel worse than a silky-smooth 60.
ARC Raiders with Anti-Cheat Support running on NVIDIA RTX Spark Laptop

NVIDIA’s RTX Spark may pack a powerful Blackwell GPU, but its ability to run the massive library of existing PC games on Arm depends on a quieter piece of technology: Microsoft’s Prism emulator. Prism allows x64 Windows games and applications to run on RTX Spark’s Arm-based CPU without requiring developers to immediately rewrite them for ARM64.

During an exclusive conversation at NVIDIA’s private IFA 2026 demo, Microsoft’s Peter Dawoud explained that the latest Prism work isn't just about pushing emulated workloads to higher FPS. Microsoft is also focused on performance consistency, particularly in GPU-heavy games where the CPU still has to coordinate frames, physics, and rendering. Because a higher average FPS doesn't always mean a smoother experience, that could prove to be one of Prism’s most important improvements yet.

Read more
I played Star Wars: Galactic Racer at Gamescom, and this is way more chaotic than I expected
Four very different vehicles, dangerous shortcuts and enough mid-race chaos to make even a podracer veteran sweat.
Star Wars Galactic Racer Official Image

The first few minutes with Star Wars: Galactic Racer at Gamescom had me thinking I was playing a very pretty, very modern take on Wipeout. Then the race properly kicked off, and the Burnout DNA came roaring through.

That makes perfect sense, considering Fuse Games was founded by former Criterion developers. But knowing that on paper and actually feeling it while racing are two very different things. This is an arcade racer that really doesn't want you to sit back and admire the scenery. You're boosting, dodging, ramming rivals, dealing with power-ups and trying to pick the right racing line, all while the track throws hazards and shortcuts at you. It's loud, chaotic and, occasionally, wonderfully messy.

Read more
NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar is proof that gaming monitors don’t just need more Hz
NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar Comparison Image

There is something slightly ridiculous about the gaming-monitor arms race. We now have displays pushing 500Hz, 560Hz, and even 720Hz, with esports gamers understandably chasing every last millisecond. The problem? The faster you go, the more you're often asked to compromise on resolution.

NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar takes a very different approach. I got to see it in action at Gamescom, and after watching NVIDIA switch the technology on and off in front of me, I came away thinking that perhaps the industry has been asking the wrong question.

Read more