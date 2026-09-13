StarCraft is leaving its RTS roots for an open-world shooter, and I’m cautiously optimistic

Blizzard finally brought the franchise back at BlizzCon 2026, only to reveal that the next game isn’t the RTS sequel people have waited more than a decade for. Considering the history of the franchise, I can understand why some StarCraft fans are upset.

Simply titled StarCraft, the 2030 release is instead a story-driven, open-world shooter set in the Koprulu Sector around 70 years after StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void. We haven’t even seen gameplay yet, and yet it’s a big departure for a franchise whose identity is practically synonymous with real-time strategy. I also think it may be exactly what StarCraft needs. But I say this with a lot of caution, and even more hope.

StarCraft is bigger than an RTS

There is no downplaying what StarCraft means to strategy games. The original arrived in 1998, became a phenomenon in South Korea, and helped demonstrate what competitive gaming could become long before “esports” was an everyday term. Blizzard set the standard for RTS and showed the world the potential of esports.

Recommended Videos

The legacy definitely deserves respect. Though respecting it doesn’t mean Blizzard has to keep StarCraft trapped behind an isometric camera forever. This universe has Terran Marines stomping around in hulking powered armor, fighting a bleak battle against the Zerg on one front and Protoss on the other. Its lore is built across decades of militaristic and sci-fi lore.

If you recall, StarCraft: Ghost was about to be Blizzard’s first attempt at this years ago. The game would’ve been a third-person action game before its troubled development eventually ended in cancellation.

StarCraft can match Warhammer 40K’s Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the reason why I’m optimistic. Warhammer was already a gigantic universe encompassing tabletop games, novels, strategy games, and decades of lore. But to keep things digestible, all we got was a basic sequel and a fun co-op and PvP mode to keep it from getting overwhelming or stale.

But Warhammer games are spread across different genres and are either great or straight cash-grabs. The mixed bag in terms of quality has been infamous in the Warhammer community. That is exactly where StarCraft has the advantage with that ‘Blizzard polish’. This isn’t a term thrown lightly. Blizzard Entertainment is known for its quality, with Overwatch being a great example.

Do I hope StarCraft sticks to its roots? Yes. But I also feel like it needs to have a few more options right now. Rope in more new players to the mix, then introduce them to the wider universe. If Blizzard can avoid the trap of making StarCraft just another generic open-world shooter filled with map icons and repetition, I’m ready for the change. After helping lay the bricks for modern esports, this franchise has earned the right to try something new.

While I want more for the franchise, I do agree with the sentiment that not every game needs to be an open-world or a shooter. Some games have a distinct identity that makes them special. StarCraft carries that similar weight with its genre-defining name. For players who waited for so long, this is deeply disappointing. I hope this is just a spin-off of all things, and just a side project as Blizzard works on a true successor that the fans are waiting for. What I want is to give this game a chance. What can I say–I was hooked when I saw the trailer filled with military propaganda.