How to find Iridium in Stardew Valley

While there are a ton of useful tips and tricks to learn early on about Stardew Valley, it is the late-game challenges that tend to be the most difficult. It is easy enough to figure out the best gifts for each villager, but hidden or rare items like Powdermelon and Meowmere feel like players need to help each other out to find them. Iridium ore is a material you will need for some of the game’s best upgrades, but it isn’t just lying around. Let’s dig deep and find every source of Iridium in Stardew Valley.

Where to find Iridium

Despite how rare it is, there are actually several sources for Iridium in Stardew Valley you can try depending on your style. Some methods have better odds than others, but also carry greater risks. These are the most reliable ways.

The Skull Cavern

The most obvious way to get Iridium is to mine it from Iridium nodes. But these special rocks only spawn in the Quarry, Skull Cavern, and Volcano Dungeon. The most efficient of these is easily the Skull Cavern, so long as you are well-equipped. The deeper you go into this endless dungeon, the more likely Iridium nodes spawn for you to mine. On top of that, Iridium Bats and Iridium Crabs that spawn here also have a small chance of dropping the ore when killed.

The Mines

If the standard mines are more your speed, you can still get Iridium here, but only between floors 115 and 119. You will be looking for Magma and Omni Geodes to mine, both of which have a chance of rewarding you with Iridium.

Fill your pond

A risk-free way to try and get Iridium is by filling a pond with nine Super Cucumbers. Once you hit that number, there’s a chance you can get between 1 and 3 Iridium.

Visit the Traveling Cart

If you’ve got more luck and gold than anything else, the Traveling Cart will rarely sell Iridium for anywhere between 300 and 1,000g.