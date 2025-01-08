How to get Nautilus Shells in Stardew Valley

It won’t take you many seasons to learn most of Stardew Valley‘s tips and tricks and become familiar with how to get the more common materials you need. On the other hand, there are some more mysterious items that you will need from time to time but have no idea where to find. The Nautilus Shell isn’t that great of a gift, but it is required for a few specific quests and for dyeing. If you’ve been searching the beach all summer long but haven’t found one, you’re close but not quite there yet. Here’s how to get Nautilus Shells.

How to get Nautilus Shells

Nautilus Shells are most easily found on the beach by foraging through the sand, which is probably where most people would think to look for them. However, if you look during the summer, when you would most likely be at the beach, you won’t find any. That’s because the only time you can forage a Nautilus Shell from the beach is when it is winter.

Recommended Videos

Besides foraging in the cold sand, there are a few other ways you can get Nautilus Shells, but they are all up to chance. They can be received as a gift from Demetrius at any time or from any villager during the Feast of the Winter Star. If you have either the Shrine of Challenge or Danger In The Deep quest enabled, they can spawn within the first 29 levels of the Mines.

Finally, if you’re lucky, the Travelling Cart has a chance to sell a Nautilus Shell for 360g to 1,000g.