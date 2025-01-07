 Skip to main content
How to get Rainbow Shells in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley
Something anyone who knows the basic tips and tricks for Stardew Valley will tell you is that there are some items that are almost impossible to find on your own. The game has plenty of secrets and mysteries like finding Meowmere or the Bookseller, but things like the Rainbow Shell seem like you need to either look it up or get very lucky if you want to find it. You can probably guess where you need to start looking for a shell, but there’s a bit more nuance to actually finding this specific item. This is how you can find yourself a Rainbow Shell in Stardew Valley and why you might want them.

Where to find Rainbow Shells

A player picking up a rainbow shell in Stardew Valley.
Rainbow Shells can’t be made in Stardew Valley, meaning this is something you need to forage for. Naturally, a shell would most likely be found on the beach, which is true. However, Rainbow Shells only spawn on the beaches during the summer season, meaning you have limited windows of opportunity to dig through the sand. If you have a beach farm, though, then they can spawn for you no matter what time of year it is.

If it isn’t summer, you’re not completely out of luck. There are a few other ways to get some Rainbow Shells besides finding them on the beach. If you activate the Shrine of Challenge or are doing the Danger in The Deep quest, they may spawn in The Mines. The Traveling Cart sometimes has them in stock for between 900 and 1,500g. If you’re very lucky, a few villagers may send one to you in the mail as a gift, too.

What to do with Rainbow Shells

Rainbow Shells can’t be crafted, but you can use them to make a dyable bikini top if you put one in the sewing machine, or use it to dye something any color of your choice.

There are also two quests that require Rainbow Shells. The Mysterious QI will ask you to use one at the train station, and upgrading your pond to hold more fish sometimes requires a Rainbow Shell as payment.

