Is Starfield on Xbox One?

Sam Hill
By

Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year and space exploration has never looked so good (especially on a new PC with the correct settings tweaked). Released natively for PC and Xbox Series X, a lot of gamers are going to be left out of Bethesda’s latest RPG — it’ll never be released on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch. But there’s good news if you’re still playing on a last-gen Xbox One. While Starfield isn’t being released on the older console directly, there’s still a way to play on Xbox One.

How to play Satrfield on Xbox One

A spacecraft in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

To play Starfield on Xbox One, you’re going to have to pay for a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — this will give you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and allow you to stream Starfield even though your older console wouldn’t be able to handle it.

If you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, navigate to the Game Pass menu by selecting My Games & Apps from your home screen, followed by Apps, and then the Xbox Game Pass app. You’ll be able to find Starfield in the Game Pass menu (you can also search for it). Select the game and you will see the option to Play with a cloud icon. Choose this, Starfield will start booting up, streaming to your console from a Microsoft server.

To have a pleasant cloud gaming experience, you’ll need to have a fast and stable internet connection. Even though Starfield is an offline experience, you need a connection to stream this next-gen game to your older console.

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
The best powers in Starfield and where to find them
A player floats in front a mysterious space ring in a new Starfield video.

Not long into your journey in Starfield, you will be introduced to powers. You will be able to collect a total of over 20 powers you can equip and switch between whenever you like. Some of these are combat-related, while others help with movement, support, or other tasks. These new abilities are what make your character special, and unlocking the best ones will help you maximize your potential, or even just survive if you're playing on the harder difficulty levels. Still, with so many out there to find, some must be better than others, right? Here are all the best powers in Starfield and how to get them.

Note: Powers are not unlocked until certain story points. While we won't be going over any plot details whatsoever, you may consider some powers spoilers since they can't be earned until late into the game.
How to get powers
You will need to complete the first four main missions before reaching "Into the Unknown." This will take you to the space station called The Eye, where you meet another member of Constellation named Vladamir. Speaking to him will point out more Artifacts on your map, but also something else. Track this anomaly to a planet and touch down.

Read more
Best Xbox Series X and Series S deals: discounts and bundles
Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are much more readily in stock than they were back in November 2020 when they first launched. That also means there are more deals around so you can save big on your new console purchase. Much like PlayStation deals, it's worth shopping around to see how you could save on your precious gaming investment. That's why we've picked out some of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals below. The deals include discounts on consoles as well as essential accessories. Take a look below to see how you could save.
Xbox Core Wireless Controller -- $57, was $65

Whichever Xbox you buy, you get a standard controller but how about having one that shows off some of your personality? Or one that means you can play games on the couch with your buddies or family. That's where the Xbox Core Wireless Controller is so useful. Available in many different colors, you get all the benefits of an ergonomic design with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort. Up to 40 hours of battery life is convenient while it connects via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth so you can use it with your PC, phone or tablet too.

Read more
The fastest ways to earn XP in Starfield
A player floats in front a mysterious space ring in a new Starfield video.

As much as humanity has advanced in the universe of Starfield, it has yet to eliminate conflict. While not ideal for the characters, it does mean you as the player get plenty of excuses to enjoy different forms of combat, stealth, persuasion, and other interactions to accomplish your goals. There's a wide suite of tools for your character to learn, and while you start off with only three skills based on which Background you picked, you're not limited to just those. You can dive deep into one category, or spread yourself out among them all, but either way, you're going to need XP to level up and get more points to invest. This RPG rewards you with XP for doing almost anything, but not in equal amounts. If you want to level up fast in Starfield, here are the most efficient ways to earn XP.
Quests

No sense ignoring the obvious. Quests will dish out the highest XP payouts of any single activity in Starfield. Main quests specifically have the biggest rewards, but are obviously limited to how many there are within the main storyline. If you want to power-level before doing other content, mainlining these missions is the fastest way. However, if you are looking to beef yourself up for the main quest, then you will want to rely on the other methods.

Read more