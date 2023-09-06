Is Starfield on Xbox One?

Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year and space exploration has never looked so good (especially on a new PC with the correct settings tweaked). Released natively for PC and Xbox Series X, a lot of gamers are going to be left out of Bethesda’s latest RPG — it’ll never be released on PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch. But there’s good news if you’re still playing on a last-gen Xbox One. While Starfield isn’t being released on the older console directly, there’s still a way to play on Xbox One.

How to play Satrfield on Xbox One

To play Starfield on Xbox One, you’re going to have to pay for a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — this will give you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and allow you to stream Starfield even though your older console wouldn’t be able to handle it.

If you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, navigate to the Game Pass menu by selecting My Games & Apps from your home screen, followed by Apps, and then the Xbox Game Pass app. You’ll be able to find Starfield in the Game Pass menu (you can also search for it). Select the game and you will see the option to Play with a cloud icon. Choose this, Starfield will start booting up, streaming to your console from a Microsoft server.

To have a pleasant cloud gaming experience, you’ll need to have a fast and stable internet connection. Even though Starfield is an offline experience, you need a connection to stream this next-gen game to your older console.

