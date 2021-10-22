The holiday season is coming in hot. Just in time for the last few months of big game releases, Sony has announced a new State of Play event for next week. This latest livestream will have updates for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so all PS owners will want to keep an eye on it.

However, the stream is set to focus solely on third-party games, with no mention of any first-party titles. Here’s when the stream starts, where to watch it, and what to expect.

How to watch October State of Play

As always, Sony will be streaming the latest State of Play live on its Twitch and YouTube channels. Both streams are set to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 27.

How long is the October State of Play stream?

This time around, the State of Play won’t be too long, with Sony announcing that it will be around 20 minutes. That puts it on the shorter side as far as digital presentations go.

What to expect from the State of Play

This State of Play is focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party games for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sony also confirmed that there will be a few reveals from its partners around the world.

Don’t be disappointed; there’s a lot that could entail. Square Enix, for instance, has a lot of PlayStation games in the work, from Final Fantasy 16 to Forespoken. It’s also been a while since we’ve seen Ghostwire: Tokyo, Bethesda’s upcoming PS5 exclusive (and likely its last ever). With games like Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard around the corner, there’s a good chance those could appear here, too.

What not to expect from the State of Play

If it isn’t third-party, it probably won’t be making an appearance on the stream. This means there should be no mention of God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, or any other first-party Sony games.

It’s also ill-advised to expect any surprise game announcements, with Sony stating that this stream is focusing on updates from upcoming games. There’s always a chance there’s one final surprise, but keep your expectations in check. Sony usually is pretty honest with fans about what its showing in these streams.

