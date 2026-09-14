 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Valve isn’t letting the RAM crisis derail Steam Deck 2, but the price could be a different story

Valve still wants a proper generational leap. The bigger question is how much that leap will cost.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Steam Deck OLED
Unsplash

Valve isn’t letting the ongoing memory crisis derail its plans for the Steam Deck 2. Speaking to IGN, Valve developers Pierre-Loup Griffais and Jeff Leinbaugh said the company’s goals for its next-generation handheld remain unchanged, despite the soaring cost and availability of RAM.

Valve still wants a proper Steam Deck 2, not a slightly faster one

Asked whether the memory shortage had affected its plans, Griffais’ answer was refreshingly blunt: “Not really.” Valve is still waiting for the kind of performance and efficiency jump that would make Steam Deck 2 feel like a genuine generational upgrade rather than a slightly faster Deck.

Recommended Videos

“We’ve talked before about how we want to make sure there’s a very delineated performance improvement for something like a future Steam Deck, and I think we’re still looking at it in the same way. It’s just a matter of looking at the current conditions and seeing how and when we can deliver something like that. But from what we’re working on, as far as the user experience goes and what the product that we’re trying to build goes, it’s very similar goals.”

That distinction matters. Valve has previously said it isn’t interested in simply delivering 20%, 30%, or even 50% more performance if it comes with the same battery life and doesn’t feel like a meaningful generational leap. The company wants a much bigger improvement in performance-per-watt before it considers the next Deck ready.

A picture of the Steam Deck
Steam

The interesting part is that Valve’s stance feels different from what we heard around the Steam Machine. When that device launched at $1,049, Valve acknowledged that it was significantly more expensive than originally intended, with the memory crisis forcing its hand. The company had reportedly been targeting something closer to $750 before the market went sideways.

The Steam Deck 2 price might be the real boss fight

With Steam Deck 2, however, the message seems less like “we’re trying to beat the market on price” and more like “we’ll build the right product and see what the market costs.” That’s an important shift, especially after Valve raised the Steam Deck OLED’s price to $789 for 512GB and $949 for 1TB because of rising memory and storage costs.

Steam Deck over a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

That makes it increasingly difficult to imagine a cheap Steam Deck 2. Valve may be willing to wait for better silicon and memory conditions, but when the successor eventually arrives, it is almost certainly going to live in a more premium pricing environment. The real challenge won’t just be making a better handheld. It’ll be convincing people that whatever Valve charges still feels like a Steam Deck value proposition.

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
Valve’s Steam Frame is finally here, bringing wireless VR and Steam gaming in one headset
Two storage options, wireless PC streaming and a reservation lottery.
Valve Steam Frame Featured

Valve's long-awaited Steam Frame is finally here, giving PC gamers a new way to jump into VR without being permanently attached to a gaming rig. The wireless headset can run supported games locally through its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based hardware and SteamOS, while also streaming more demanding VR and flat-screen games from a PC.

Steam Frame is basically a wireless Steam machine for your face

Read more
The iPhone Duo may be the Nintendo DS replacement I didn’t expect
Delta is preparing dedicated support for the iPhone Duo, potentially turning Apple’s new foldable into a surprisingly capable dual-screen retro gaming machine.
iPhone Duo on table unfolded

Apple’s new iPhone Duo already has plenty going for it as the company’s first foldable, but there may be another reason to get excited about those two screens: Nintendo DS games. Delta, one of the most popular retro game emulators available on iPhone and iPad, is working on dedicated support for Apple’s foldable. The news comes via RetroDodo, which reached out to Delta lead developer Riley Testut about whether the emulator would take advantage of the Duo’s unusual form factor.

Testut confirmed that dedicated iPhone Duo support is already in the works, although he stopped short of giving it a release date. And this feels like much more than Delta adapting to another new iPhone. The Duo’s folding design could finally give Nintendo DS games the kind of dual-screen setup that regular smartphones have always struggled to replicate.

Read more
World of Warcraft is setting up its biggest story yet with Eclipse and The Last Titan
Blizzard has revealed what's next for the Worldsoul Saga, with Eclipse bringing Midnight to a climax before The Last Titan takes players back to Northrend.
World of Warcraft The Last Titan featured

Blizzard opened BlizzCon 2026 with a full slate of World of Warcraft news. The studio laid out the next phase of the Worldsoul Saga, focusing on the final chapter of the Midnight expansion and sharing a teaser for its highly anticipated follow-up.

Facing the void in Eclipse

Read more