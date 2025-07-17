Steam delists hundreds of adult games

Why it matters: Vague policies on platforms like Steam risk chilling developer creativity, especially for indie creators tackling edgy themes, while raising broader concerns about content freedom in gaming amid global regulations.

The news: Valve quietly updated its Steamworks guidelines to ban content violating payment processors’ rules, targeting “certain kinds” of adult-only material that’s not properly labeled or age-gated.

This sparked the swift delisting of hundreds of extreme adult games, including titles with extreme themes from series like “Interactive Sex.”

The shift aligns with the UK’s Online Safety Act, which mandates platforms to monitor and remove harmful content, potentially pressuring payment networks and providers.

What’s next: Valve hasn’t clarified the rules yet, leaving devs guessing. As the Act ramps up enforcement, expect more scrutiny on adult content across digital stores, possibly hitting LGBTQ+ creators hardest.

Go deeper: Valve’s history of policy tweaks includes cracking down on extremism and season passes.

