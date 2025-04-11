 Skip to main content
Steam leaked Mafia 4’s release date, and it’s just around the corner

By
Enzo aiming a rifle in Mafia: The Old Country.
2K

Mafia: The Old Country, the next entry in the long-running franchise, was due out this year — and now Steam has accidentally revealed a potential release date. According to the game’s Steam page, it will launch on August 8. The game is also set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on the same day. Of course, the Steam page doesn’t list that information now — it was quickly removed — but eagle-eyed fans caught the error.

While anything short of an official announcement is suspect, information coming from Steam can usually be trusted. Developer Hanger 13 originally planned to announce the release at PAX East in early May. That said, August is still several months away, and the May 8 event is set to “debut a new Gameplay Trailer and offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at the past, present, and future of this storied franchise.”

The latest Mafia title is more of a prequel. It takes players back to 1900s Sicily to a dangerous and brutal era, to the beginnings of the Cosa Nostra. The Steam page reads, “Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure.”

Described as playing a classic mob movie, Mafia: The Old Country will be ideal for diehard fans of The Godfather and Scarface. And if the leaked release date is correct, you won’t have to wait too long.

The date is also ideal because it provides a gap between this game and other major titles like Grand Theft Auto 6. You should have plenty of time to experience all that Sicily’s underworld has to offer before diving into a more modern — but no less dangerous — underworld when GTA 6 hits shelves. Make sure to tune in on May 8 to find out more about what to expect.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
