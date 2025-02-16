 Skip to main content
A Steam page slip-up just told us more about Elden Ring: Nightreign

By

Elden Ring: Nightreign, the hotly-anticipated multiplayer title, might have DLC that features additional playable characters and bosses. The information comes from a single, now-removed line of text on the Steam page. Given the speed with which FromSoftware deleted the sentence, it’s likely the information wasn’t meant to go public yet.

According to PCGamer, at the bottom of the description was the line, “Additional DLC — Additional playable characters and bosses.” We already expected bosses from previous Souls titles to make an appearance, and this line hints at even more surprises to come.

Unlike Elden Ring, Nightreign will see players using pre-made characters rather than creating their own. We may have the option to play as the Chosen Undead, the Curse Bearer,  or even the Ashen One, perhaps in the form of each character’s respective concept art. The multiplayer-focused game is a great opportunity for FromSoftware to drop Easter eggs and other treats for long-time fans of the series.

Character classes in Elden Ring Nighreign.
Bandai Namco

Nightreign will take a different approach than previous games. Ditching the epic scale of Elden Ring, Nightreign will have more in common with a roguelike. Players can go it alone or team up with two more players to fight their way across a constantly-shrinking map until they reach the final boss fight. A full run is expected to take less than an hour, and players choose between eight different classes.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is set to release on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series, and PC on May 30. FromSoftware just held a network test, but thousands of players could not log in and play, so the studio has said that another test is not out of the question. If you want a chance to see what Nightreign has to offer, the network test is your best option.

