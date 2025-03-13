Steam Spring Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents When is the Steam Spring Sale 2025? Best deals for the Steam Spring Sale 2025 Best deals under $20 Best deals under $10 Best deals under $5

Spring is in the air, which can only mean one thing: the Steam Spring Sale is here. To kick off your spring cleaning, Valve is giving you an easy way to clean out your wallet by putting hundreds of the best PC games on steep discount. Everything from AAA open-world games and FPS games, to indies and platformers are seeing prices lower than they’ve ever been. Steam sales are always the best time to add those games you were on the fence about or missed out on in the past few months or years to your library and pretend you will get around to playing them all. We won’t judge you, but at least do yourself the favor of saving time by not browsing the endless pages of deals yourself. Instead, check out our list of the absolute best deals no matter your budget.

When is the Steam Spring Sale 2025?

The Steam Spring Sale kicked off on March 13 and will wrap up one week later on March 20 at 10 am PT.

Recommended Videos

Best deals for the Steam Spring Sale 2025

Best deals under $20

Best deals under $10

Best deals under $5