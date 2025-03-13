Steam Spring Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

Spring is in the air, which can only mean one thing: the Steam Spring Sale is here. To kick off your spring cleaning, Valve is giving you an easy way to clean out your wallet by putting hundreds of the best PC games on steep discount. Everything from AAA open-world games and FPS games, to indies and platformers are seeing prices lower than they’ve ever been. Steam sales are always the best time to add those games you were on the fence about or missed out on in the past few months or years to your library and pretend you will get around to playing them all. We won’t judge you, but at least do yourself the favor of saving time by not browsing the endless pages of deals yourself. Instead, check out our list of the absolute best deals no matter your budget.
When is the Steam Spring Sale 2025?
The Steam Spring Sale kicked off on March 13 and will wrap up one week later on March 20 at 10 am PT.
Best deals for the Steam Spring Sale 2025
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – $49 was $70
- Helldivers 2 – $32 was $40
- Dragon Ave: The Veilguard – $30 was $60
- Silent Hill 2 – $49 was $60
- Crusader Kings 3 – $15 was $50
- Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2 –$39 was $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $24 was $60
- Metaphor: Refantazio – $52 was $70
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth – $49 was $70
- Hogwarts Legacy – $15 was $60
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $10 was 40
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition – $30 was $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $30 was $60
- Hitman World of Assassination – $28 was $70
- EA Sports FC 25 – $21 was $70
Best deals under $20
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $15 was $60
- Detroit: Become Human – $12 was $40
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $16 was $50
- Core Keeper – $15 was $20
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced – $15 was $30
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $10 was $30
- Powerwash Simulator – $17 was $25
- Snowrunner – $15 was $30
- Hades – $10 was $25
- Outer Wilds – $15 was $25
Best deals under $10
- Metro Exodus – $7 was $30
- Resident Evil 2 – $10 was $40
- Doom Eternal – $10 was $40
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $7 was $30
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $9 was $60
- Robocop: Rogue City – $10 was 50
- Slay the Spire – $6 was $25
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $10 was $40
Best deals under $5
- Doom – $2 was $20
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – $3 was $30
- Enter the Gungeon – $1 was $15
- Rainbow Six Siege – $4 was $20
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – $4 was $40
- Undertale – $1 was $10
- A Game About Digging A Hole – $4 was $5
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition – $4 was $20