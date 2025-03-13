 Skip to main content
Steam Spring Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

The Steam Spring Sale banner.
Valve

Spring is in the air, which can only mean one thing: the Steam Spring Sale is here. To kick off your spring cleaning, Valve is giving you an easy way to clean out your wallet by putting hundreds of the best PC games on steep discount. Everything from AAA open-world games and FPS games, to indies and platformers are seeing prices lower than they’ve ever been. Steam sales are always the best time to add those games you were on the fence about or missed out on in the past few months or years to your library and pretend you will get around to playing them all. We won’t judge you, but at least do yourself the favor of saving time by not browsing the endless pages of deals yourself. Instead, check out our list of the absolute best deals no matter your budget.

When is the Steam Spring Sale 2025?

The Steam Spring Sale kicked off on March 13 and will wrap up one week later on March 20 at 10 am PT.

Best deals for the Steam Spring Sale 2025

High res key art for Helldivers 2- Escalation of Freedom.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best deals under $20

A cowboy riding a horse in Red Dead Redemption 2.
Rockstar Games

Best deals under $10

Leon and Clair standing back to back in resident evil 2.
Capcom

Best deals under $5

A hole appears in a backyard in A Game About Digging a Hole.
Cyberwave

