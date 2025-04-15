Steam’s secret page tells you how much you’ve blown on games

Have you ever wondered how much money you’ve truly spent on Steam over the years? Whether it’s during massive sales, impulsive DLC buys, or slowly building your game library one title at a time, those purchases add up — and Valve quietly keeps track of it all.

First spotted by Reddit user trotski94, there’s a little-known Steam support page that reveals the total amount of real money you’ve ever spent through your Steam account. The feature isn’t advertised on the main dashboard and is buried deep within Steam’s support site, but it offers an unfiltered glimpse into your spending history since the day you created your account.

You can access it through the Steam client by going to: Help > Steam Support > My Account > Data Related to Your Steam Account > External Funds Used.

A prompt will ask you to login to your account once again after which you’ll see three specific categories:

TotalSpend – The total amount of money you’ve added and used on your Steam account since its creation.



– The total amount of money you’ve added and used on your Steam account since its creation. OldSpend – Amount spent before April 17, 2015, when Valve changed how it categorized spending.



– Amount spent before April 17, 2015, when Valve changed how it categorized spending. PWSpend – Amount spent through Perfect World, Steam’s Chinese publishing partner (this usually applies to users in China).



This figure includes all purchases made directly through Steam — including games, DLCs, in-game currency, software, hardware, and items from the Community Market. It does not include gift purchases made for others or Steam keys bought from third-party sellers.

The existence of this tool has been around for years but has remained under the radar, often shared quietly in Reddit threads or niche gaming communities. Now, with more attention being brought to it, users are finding themselves both amused and horrified by the totals they see. Some users report lifetime spends of several thousand dollars — not uncommon for longtime users who’ve been around since the early 2000s.

While the feature doesn’t offer spending trends or itemized breakdowns, it’s a sobering reality check for those who assumed a few sale purchases here and there wouldn’t make much of a dent. As digital libraries grow and subscription fatigue sets in, Valve’s hidden page is a blunt reminder: it all adds up. If you find yourself spending a lot on games, consider checking out how Steam bundles can help you save a ton over time.