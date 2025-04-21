 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We gave this SteelSeries gaming headset a parfect score — it’s $100 off

By
Amazing Deal The Steelseries Arctis Pro wireless gaming headset on a white background.
Steelseries

SteelSeries, a popular brand of gaming accessories, just launched its Easter Deals. As part of the sale, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset is available with a $100 discount that slashes its price from $300 to only $200. If you don’t own one yet, or if you’re still using a generic device, we highly recommend taking advantage of this offer immediately. We’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at such a huge discount for a premium gaming headset, so hurry!

Why you should buy the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset

We once described the SteelSeries Arctis Pro as “the best gaming headset” in our review, where it scored a perfect 5 stars. It has since been bumped off the top of our list of the best gaming headsets by its successor, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, but it’s still worth every single penny — and even more so with this discount. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is equipped with a dual wireless system that either uses a 2.4G connection with its transmitter base station for lossless and ultra-low latency audio, or Bluetooth for other mobile devices.

If you’re playing the best PC games for several hours at a time, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless will stay comfortable on your head with its Airweave fabric air cushions, lightweight steel and aluminum alloy components, and thin-but-sturdy metal headband. The gaming headset also comes with two rechargeable battery packs, so you can use one through its 10-hour life while the other stays charged in the transmitter base station.

Related

There’s a lot of demand for gaming headset deals because the accessory has become such an important part of the video game experience, You might as well go for one of the best while it’s on sale — the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for only $222, for savings of $148 on its original price of $370. There’s no telling how much longer stocks will last in SteelSeries’ Easter Deals, so if you think the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset is perfect for you, buy it now to get it for a much lower price than usual.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This Pro controller for the Xbox Series X is $35 off right now
The front and back of the SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller.

The Xbox Wireless Controller, which comes with every purchase of Microsoft's latest-generation console from Xbox Series X and Series S deals, is pretty solid, but if you want to take your gaming to the next level, we highly recommend upgrading to the SCUF Instinct Pro. The wireless controller, which usually sells for $230, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $35 discount that slashes its price to $195. You wouldn't want to miss the savings on this fantastic gaming accessory, so hurry and complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller
The SCUF Instinct Pro wireless controller was designed for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it's also compatible with the Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices -- in fact, we've tagged it as our top choice among the best PC controllers. The accessory could be the competitive advantage that you need, as it comes with four remappable paddles at the back that you can assign to a total of 16 functions, with three configurations that you can access by simply flipping a switch. The wireless controller also has an Instant Trigger option for the shoulder buttons that will register the press even after a short travel, just like clicking a mouse, for quicker reaction times.

Read more
Get the Meta Quest 3S VR headset while it’s on sale for $350
Meta's Quest 3S is a fantastic mixed reality VR headset at a very low price.

If you want to make the jump into virtual reality and you're searching for VR headset deals to help you do that, we've found an offer from Best Buy that you shouldn't miss. The Meta Quest 3S, originally sold for $400, is on sale for only $350. In addition to the savings of $50, you'll get a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+. You're going to have to hurry if you want the savings though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3S
We gave the Meta Quest 3S a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and described it as "the VR headset most people should buy." We even tagged it as the best budget VR headset in our list of the best VR headsets because of its phenomenal value. In our Meta Quest 3S versus Meta Quest 3 comparison, the price of the Meta Quest 3S is hard to beat, especially since it offers most of the features that make the more expensive Meta Quest 3 an amazing VR headset. They're both powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, and offer built-in hand tracking and movement tracking with IR sensors that automatically map your room.

Read more
Gamers should get this JBL gaming headset while it’s 50% off
A woman with the PS5 controller wearing the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset.

Did you just buy a new console from PlayStation 5 deals, Nintendo Switch deals, or gaming PC deals? While you're shopping, you might as well take advantage of this offer from Best Buy for the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset. From its original price of $300, it's down to just $150 following a 50% discount. You need to act fast if you want to pocket the $150 in savings though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before the stocks that are up for sale run out.

Why you should buy the JBL Quantum 910P gaming headset
A gaming headset not only lets you fully enjoy the audio of your favorite video games, but also provides clear communication during online multiplayer matches. Designed for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the JBL Quantum 910P is a fantastic choice if you're playing on one or more of these platforms. The gaming headset offers JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360 technology, which provides improved accuracy and acoustics for in-game sounds, and JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology for realistic audio while you're in the middle of your game.

Read more