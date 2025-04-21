We gave this SteelSeries gaming headset a parfect score — it’s $100 off

SteelSeries, a popular brand of gaming accessories, just launched its Easter Deals. As part of the sale, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset is available with a $100 discount that slashes its price from $300 to only $200. If you don’t own one yet, or if you’re still using a generic device, we highly recommend taking advantage of this offer immediately. We’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at such a huge discount for a premium gaming headset, so hurry!

Why you should buy the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset

We once described the SteelSeries Arctis Pro as “the best gaming headset” in our review, where it scored a perfect 5 stars. It has since been bumped off the top of our list of the best gaming headsets by its successor, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, but it’s still worth every single penny — and even more so with this discount. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless is equipped with a dual wireless system that either uses a 2.4G connection with its transmitter base station for lossless and ultra-low latency audio, or Bluetooth for other mobile devices.

If you’re playing the best PC games for several hours at a time, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless will stay comfortable on your head with its Airweave fabric air cushions, lightweight steel and aluminum alloy components, and thin-but-sturdy metal headband. The gaming headset also comes with two rechargeable battery packs, so you can use one through its 10-hour life while the other stays charged in the transmitter base station.

There’s a lot of demand for gaming headset deals because the accessory has become such an important part of the video game experience, You might as well go for one of the best while it’s on sale — the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for only $222, for savings of $148 on its original price of $370. There’s no telling how much longer stocks will last in SteelSeries’ Easter Deals, so if you think the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headset is perfect for you, buy it now to get it for a much lower price than usual.