 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I want more approachable Soulslikes. These new games show that it’s possible

By
Eve kneeling with her sword.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of my favorite copypastas on the internet comes from someone complaining about a player using mods to make a FromSoftware game easier. “You cheated not only the game, but yourself,” it reads. “You didn’t grow. You didn’t improve. You took a shortcut and gained nothing. You experienced a hollow victory. Nothing was risked and nothing was gained. It’s sad that you don’t know the difference.”

The infamous post was made in response to a PC Gamer article about mods that made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice more approachable for the writer. It’s funny to see someone get that angry over another’s personal experience with a game they own, but it also addresses a question that’s loomed over the gaming community ever since Dark Souls took the world by storm: Should FromSoftware’s games and the Soulslikes inspired by them have options to make them more accessible?

Recommended Videos

Because Soulslikes are all about mastering challenging enemies, there’s an argument to be made that adding any accessibility options or gameplay toggles that make the game less difficult could collapse a delicately designed house of cards. FromSoftware has stuck to its guns on keeping its games tough, but two new Souls-inspired games prove that the Soulslike genre can accommodate all types of players without killing the fun.

Related

Why I struggle with Soulslikes

There’s no denying that the difficulty of games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring is part of what make them so engaging to players. FromSoftware’s games demand players’ full attention and reward it by giving them a genuine feeling of satisfaction when they vanquish a tough boss. For players like me, though, that can sometimes be too much.

A warrior fights in Elden Ring.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

I play a lot of games for work, so I rarely get to sit down and play a game for purely personal enjoyment for long. When I do, I want to have fun, so I’m drawn to games with interesting stories, such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, or titles that can offer bite-sized experiences, like Marvel Snap. I get the enjoyment of mastering intricate systems in a Soulslike, but I tend to get frustrated before I feel like I hit that point. That’s one of the main reasons I bounced off Elden Ring and many other Soulslikes I’ve tried playing.

Of course, I could just put in the time to “get good” and fix this “skill issue” with Soulslikes, but there are so many other games for me to play out there that I typically just end up going with something completely different. I don’t want Soulslikes to fundamentally change their default design to be easier; I’d just like more of them to offer options that make the experience more approachable for players like me. I’m optimistic that the tides are changing in the Soulslike genre, thanks to helpful gameplay options included in two recent games, Another Crab’s Treasure and Stellar Blade.

What Stellar Blade and Another Crab’s Treasure get right

PlayStation 5 exclusive Stellar Blade has a lot in common with character action games like Devil May Cry 5 and Nier: Automata, but it sports a Soulslike influence in the form of its more deliberate combat and aggressively designed boss fights. It can offer up quite the challenge to those seeking it out even if it isn’t a true Soulslike, but those who just want to see the adventure through can turn to its Story Mode and toggle on the “Action Assist” option. Action Assist slows the game down before the enemy attacks and shows the player the right button to hit.

Using Action Assist in Stellar Blade.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

The more I used Action Assist, the more I felt comfortable, as I knew when the best times to dodge or parry an enemy attack were. It was one of my points of praise for Stellar Blade in my review. Action Assist didn’t make Stellar Blade that much easier, but it was an option that helped me learn the intricacies of combat more clearly as I played.

Meanwhile, Another Crab’s Treasure is a more traditional Soulslike that stars a hermit crab that can equip shells to block, parry, and use magical abilities. In true Soulslike fashion, even regular enemies can be challenging to take down sometimes. For players struggling with that, Another Crab’s Treasure takes things a step further with a full-on Assist Mode menu.

There, players can modify individual aspects of the difficulty like shell durability, damage taken from enemies, enemy health, dodge and parry windows, microplastic (the Souls stand-in) loss on death, pitfall damage, and game speed. There’s even an option to “Give Kril A Gun” that does what it says and gives players a gun shell option that takes out enemies in one hit. Because of options like this, it’s possible to play Another Crab’s Treasure as either a difficult Soulslike or a cute story-driven action-platforming adventure. It’s a good time either way.

Needing help isn’t a weakness

Upon opening up Another Crab’s Treasure’s Assist Mode menu for the first time, players are greeted with the following message: “Another Crab’s Treasure is meant to be a challenging game. But everyone plays their own way! If the game’s difficulty is harming your fun, feel free to turn some of these options on to make things a bit easier.” Developer Aggro Crab encourages players to make the adventurer breezier if they want, and that’s not hurting the game’s perception.

Kril with a gun shell in Another Crab's Treasure.
Aggro Crab

Players are enjoying Another Crab’s Treasure as it sits at a “Very Positive” rating on Steam with over 2,000 reviews. By offering so many gameplay assist options, Another Crab’s Treasure made itself a Soulslike anyone can enjoy. In turn, more people can potentially get into the genre and discover what makes it resonate with players outside of pure difficulty.

That’s the kind of attitude I think more Soulslike game developers should have, but it’s their choice. No one’s forcing FromSoftware to change its games if it doesn’t want to. I just think these helpful gameplay-assisting options in Another Crab’s Treasure and Stellar Blade prove that the core tenets of the Soulslike genre won’t completely break down if the developers give players such options if they so choose.

A Soulslike having gameplay accessibility options isn’t inherently a shortcut for players who don’t want to learn or improve their skills at the game. They are tools that allow players to learn and experience these rewardingly tough games at a rate that best suits them and is the most enjoyable.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Elden Ring studio sends the game’s own personal superhero a real sword
A dragon breathes fire in Elden Ring.

Legendary Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her has received an award from Bandai Namco for beating Malenia over 1,000 times.

https://twitter.com/TsuboiKlein/status/1544772979988520960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1544772979988520960%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Read more
Dark Souls servers are finally coming back online
dark souls iii guide 20200925131848

After shutting down servers for all three Dark Souls titles on PC due to security issues, FromSoftware has finally spoken out and stated that it is already working on bringing the games back online.

Initially turned off due to an exploit being discovered in Dark Souls 3 that could allow malicious players to hack into other players' computers, FromSoftware claimed this would be a temporary server outage until the launch of Elden Ring. However, over three months later, we only just now have gotten an update on the issue. First claimed by a Reddit user, and then confirmed by PCGamer, FromSoftware says that online play will be returning to Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 soon.

Read more
If you like Elden Ring, play 2021’s most underrated game
Sable watches the sunset from a perch.

Elden Ring was released to widespread critical acclaim and adoration over a month ago. It proved how open worlds that emphasize discovery and exploration engage and immerse players more than a world that just feels like a hub for a checklist of missions and collectibles. Unfortunately, Elden Ring isn't a game for everyone, myself included, due to its crushing difficulty and some other questionable design choices. 
Thankfully, Elden Ring isn't the only game to contain an open world that enables that much player freedom. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the easiest comparison to make, but an underrated indie game from 2021 also gives Elden Ring's open world a run for its money. The best part: It's more relaxing than Elden Ring because it doesn't contain an ounce of combat. 
That game in question is Sable from Shedworks and Raw Fury. Released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in September 2021, Sable uses an open world with immense freedom to tell a coming-of-age story that's as long or short as the player wants it to be. Whether you're a fan of Elden Ring looking for a similar game to sink your teeth into or someone who likes the freedom of Elden Ring's open world but can't get past its eccentricities, Sable should be the next game you play.
Sable - Launch Trailer - Available Now (4k)
Beneath the mask
In Sable, you play as the titular character, a young girl from the Ibex tribe on the giant desert planet of Midden who must go on a journey across the planet to collect masks. When Sable is ready, she can return to the village and choose a mask to determine what she'll do for the rest of her life. After a somewhat confined beginning where the player learns to float in the air and also creates a hoverbike called a Glider, they then set off into Midden's vast deserts, free to meet people, complete tasks for them, and solve puzzles while collecting masks and learning about the history of the world.
The moment when players are driving away from the Ibex tribe into the desert and Japanese Breakfast's original song Glider kicks in trumps the opening of both Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring in getting the players excited to explore a large world. Couple that with distinct visuals and excellent sound design, and you have a game that's a treat to look at and play. 
Although the player is directed toward a specific village after leaving Sable's tribe, they can choose to go anywhere from the start. The player's floating ability and stamina allow them to climb anything they come across. Players will slowly uncover the history of Sable's world while learning more about the cultures and kinds of people that populate it, which fans of Elden Ring's hands-off storytelling will appreciate. No matter where players go, they can meet another wandering traveler or complete a puzzle platforming challenge to get a mask. Sable is an experience that purely cares about that feeling of adventure, so there's no combat or overreliance on adjusting and leveling up Sable's stats. While this minimalist approach might seem too simple, it actually makes it a fantastic companion piece to Elden Ring. 
Relaxing, not taxing
Sable does many of the same things correctly as FromSoftware's latest, but without any of the overwhelming -- and sometimes poorly explained -- fluff. Players don't have to worry about difficult roadblocks that force them to explore and get good. Sable enables players to go anywhere they want and do anything they want until at least three masks are collected. Players can beat Sable in just a few hours, but the game has enough depth to support players for much longer than that with the number of quests to complete and masks to collect. The game features a quest log too, so even with its minimalist aesthetic and UI, you'll never feel truly lost.

Sable demonstrates that the difficulty isn't what makes Elden Ring so great; world design that encourages and rewards players for exploring does. Games like Breath of the Wild, Sable, and Elden Ring understand it and are three of the best open-world games in recent years for that reason. But out of this triple threat of standard-setting open-world games, Sable has garnered the least attention and acclaim for its efforts, making it a hidden gem. Now that Elden Ring has indoctrinated over 12 million players into this modern version of the open world, Sable is worth revisiting.
Sable is available now for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It's even on Xbox Game Pass. 

Read more