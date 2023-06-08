Everything announced at Summer Game Fest kickoff 2023

Geoff Keighley is back with his third Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream. Helping to usher ina busy week of gaming showcases, this presentation seems poised to feature titles big and small from all corners of the video game industry. Even ahead of the livestream, we know that games like Mortal Kombat 1 and Alan Wake 2 will be there, in addition to new trailers for the new seasons of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Summer Game Fest kickoff showcases tend to be quite dense, with lots of games to keep track of. If you don’t plan on doing that yourself, don’t worry. We’re rounding up every announcement made during the Summer Game Fest kickoff livestream right here, live during the show.

Prince of Persia returns with The Lost Crown next January

To kick off Summer Game Fest, Ubisoft revealed a brand new Prince of Persia game. Completely separate from The Sands of Time’s remake, this is a 2D action game that looks more similar to the series’ classic titles. That said, it certainly seems to be more action focused, with the Prince taking on some huge bosses and using a variety of combat abilities in the gameplay-filled announcement trailer. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay debut impresses

Mortal Kombat 1 Official Gameplay Trailer 2023 4K

After an announcement last month, we finally got a look at gameplay for Mortal Kombat 1. It still looks like the brutal kind of fighter we’ve come to expect from NetherRealm, and it’s also being realized in very graphically impressive detail. We also got our first look at the game’s Kameo system, which lets players call in additional characters to help during a fight. This trailer, and Geoff’s conversation with Ed Boon afterwards, confirms that characters like Baraka, Goro, Stryker, Sonya, and more will be Kameo fighters in the game. Mortal Kombat 1 will be released for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 19.

Sonic Superstars is a new cooperative 2D platformer

Sonic Superstars - Announce Trailer

A brand new 2D Sonic game called Sonic Superstars was announced during Summer Game Fest, sporting crisp and colorful visuals, multiple playable characters, and co-op gameplay for up to four players. Sonic also has some new abilities that let him do things like run on walls and up waterfalls. Sonic Superstars and will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch this fall.

Everything else

Path of Exile 2 got a new gameplay trailer.

Exoprimal will feature mech skins based on Street Fighter 6 characters Ryu and Guile.

will feature mech skins based on Street Fighter 6 characters Ryu and Guile. Nicolas Cage will come to Dead by Daylight on July 25.

The Witcher Season 3: Volume 1 got a new trailer.

Witchfire finally begins early access on Epic Games Store on September 20.

Crossfire Sierra Squad got a live action trailer and comes out this August.

Remnant II got a new gameplay trailer.

Honkai Star Rail is coming to PlayStation 5 sometime during Q4 2023.

Lies of P is getting a demo today and will be released on September 19.

A game based on Akira Toriyama’s Sandland was announced.

Annapurna Interactive will hold another showcase at 12 p.m. on June 29.

Free-to-play MMO Throne & Liberty got a new gameplay trailer.

Warhaven received a new trailer ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Party Animals will be released on September 20.

Dying Light 2 will receive a lot of new gameplay updates this summer

Crash Team Rumble got a launch trailer.

Samsung Gaming Hub got a trailer.

Alan Wake 2 received an extended gameplay video after Keighley interview game director Sam Lake.

