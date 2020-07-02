The competitive Super Smash Bros. world is reeling after a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against some of the game’s biggest names flooded social media late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The list of allegations includes rape and pedophilia, with one accuser saying they had been assaulted beginning at the age of 14. The list of allegations against top players and commentators is extensive, and has other prominent players and members of the community shocked.

Nintendo, which does not officially sanction the Smash e-sports community, did not respond to a request for comment from Digital Trends.

Cinnpie

Prominent Super Smash Bros. player Troy “Puppeh” Wells has accused Smash caster Cinnamon “Cinnpie” Dunson of a series of sexual assaults that began when he was 14 and she was 24.

The two had exchanged sexual conversations on Snapchat, he says, but the physical relationship began as they were traveling to events in the summer of 2016.

“We would usually sleep together most nights after the first incident happened and we would kiss a lot and cuddle during those nights,” he said in a TwitLonger post. “Our sexual relationship escalated as far as oral sex, but never as far as sexual intercourse.”

I really wish I never got into the smash community — Puppeh (@PuppehSSB) July 2, 2020

Dunson has not responded to the allegations so far.

One year ago, when rumors about a relationship between the two began to circulate (which both denied at the time), she issued a statement on Twitter.

“I wake up to disgusting rumors about me and people actually questioning them,” she wrote. “No, it’s not true. That’s all the energy I will allow to this. Please try not to give attention to rumors that are based on ‘I heard it’. This hurts.”

Nairo

In another TwitLonger statement, Smash Bros. player Zack “CaptainZack” Lauth alleged he had been sexually abused at the age of 15 by NRG pro gamer Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada — who was 20 at the time — during CEO Dreamland 2017.

Lauth backed up his allegations with a series of screenshots of a graphic Discord conversation where he discussed the acts with another person, whose name was blocked out.

Lauth says Quezada — who is ranked as the fourth-best player in Smash Ultimate, according to Panda Global — sent him $2,000 via Paypal to stay quiet about the encounters.

In a response posted on Twitter, Quezada acknowledged his behavior was “wrong.”

“I betrayed the people who trusted and depended on me,” he wrote.

Quezada also apologized to Lauth for “making you feel like you had to carry a burden all these years. That is not fair to you. I am truly sorry.”

The e-sports star announced he would leaving social media while “taking some time for self-reflection” and was “committed to getting help.”

“I failed you all,” he wrote. “I am sorry.”

D1

Famed commentator and competitor D’Ron “D1” Maingrette was accused by Kaitlyn “KTDominate” Redeker of raping her in 2016 on her 18th birthday at the Smash the Record 2016 event.

At an after-event gathering, she says, she got drunk and danced with Maingrette, who then allegedly led her to a hotel room where the assault occurred. Maingrette, she claims, later bragged to others that the two had had sex at the tournament.

Her story was corroborated by others in the community, including Eric “ESAM” Lu.

D1, in a statement of his own, said he has no recollection of the event, but does not dispute the two had sex. He denies spreading rumors.

“As a figurehead in the community, I understand that there is no excuse for my behaviors, and I understand that they were wrong,” he wrote. “I should have never gotten so drunk that I couldn’t remember these events in the first place. I am so sorry to KTDominate for the pain I caused her as a result of this situation. I spent so much time feeling powerless over the situation and having anxiety because of it, but only now do I realize that the pain you must have been suffering the entire time was far greater.”

Keitaro

After a vague sexual assault allegation surfaced on Twitter, Richard “Keitaro” King Jr. posted a TwitLonger statement confirming he had given alcohol to a minor and had sex with the female player. The incident took place in 2018, when she was 16 years old.

“With everything happening in the community, I hope for it to become a better/safer place, even if that means I have to withdraw myself from it,” said King. “I am tremendously sorry for all of this.”

The community’s response

While the most serious accusations involve sexual assault, there are several other allegations that have come out against less prominent players and members of the e-sports scene Thursday morning. And the list continues to grow.

Players and fans of competitive Smash tournaments reacted in horror at the accusations — and while some of the accusers said in their statements they were not trying to ‘cancel’ the people they accused of the crimes, fellow competitors are urging consequences and vowing to rebuild the community to be supportive of minors and women.

There needs to be actual repercussions for this stuff. Getting banned isn't even a slap on the wrist when a lot of these people just deserve to be locked up. — ⚡ Marss ⚡ (@Marss_NE) July 1, 2020

Moving forward the Smash Bros community needs to change. A reform needs to happen. Minors need to be protected. Security needs to be mandatory and stronger. Rules have to be in place to prevent unsupervised interaction. — ZeRo (@zerowondering) July 2, 2020

I feel like we’re living through a crazy nightmare rn — Leon ???????? (@DLeon420) July 2, 2020

Tournament organizers are also responding to the allegations, with at least one postponing a tournament that was scheduled to begin tomorrow and instead hosting a community panel talk.

“In an effort to stand in solidarity with those who have come forward recently regarding their experiences in the Smash community, we have decided to postpone Smash Ultimate Invitational Pt. V,” the organizers said. “We do not wish to distract from the conversation currently happening.”

