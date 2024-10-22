 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Super Smash Bros. creator sort of announces new project in YouTube video

By
Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games: Finale Special

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai capped off his extensive game development YouTube series with a finale video that not only delves into the process of making the channel, but also reveals that the famed designer was working on a new game.

Recommended Videos

At the beginning of the video, Sakurai revealed that he received a request for a game proposal, which was approved. However, he had to wait a while for the team to be assembled and to enter production, with an April 2022 target. That meant he had around seven months in between releasing the final playable character, Sora, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and his next project.

Related

“I’m sorry I can’t share more about this project, but assuming we’re able to get it made, it should be announced sooner or later,” he explained.

By the time the channel launched, this new game was in production. That was in 2022, so it’s either been in production for around two years, or it’s been canceled in the time since. Either way, it appears to be in the early days of development based on Sakurai’s comments.

This finale also discusses the process of making all the videos, including why he decided to take on the project in the first place. Some of it was about having something to do during the seven-month break, but he also wanted to share his vast experience with others.

“How can I pass on the knowledge I’ve learned over the years to as many people as possible? I thought about that for a long time. In the end, I decided to make this channel — a lasting archive of information for people to access whenever they like.”

The series at its end contains around 260 videos, which were posted in Japanese and English (so around 520 videos total). Sakurai said he wrote all the scripts himself over a one-month period, categorized them by subject, and scheduled everything. Most of the footage in the videos was filmed two-and-a-half years ago as well. He made a couple pilots, showed them to Nintendo, and got permission and support from the company to use assets and official footage. He worked with Hike Inc. to edit and produce the videos starting in 2022.

Sakurai, who worked with Nintendo at HAL Laboratory before leaving in the early 2000s, mentioned that the channel cost around $600,000 (or 90 million yen) to make, with video editing and translation fees taking up the bulk of the budget. This was way more than he anticipated, although he added that it could’ve been lmore if he had to pay people for writing and filming instead of just taking on responsibilities himself. It also brings in zero income.

“Even I think that’s kind of silly,” he said. “However — and I truly mean this — I consider this an investment toward a brighter future for games.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next update includes final fighter adjustments
Inkling in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Three years out from its initial launch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive its final character adjustments in its next update. While it's not clear when version 13.0.1 of the game is set to launch, players will finally have a solid, unchanging version of the game, which makes a world of difference for its competitive players.

The game's last update, Version 13, included character adjustments and added its final DLC character, Sora, to its roster.

Read more
Nintendo is officially sponsoring a Smash Bros tournament series
nintendo official smash tournament super smashh bros

In a somewhat historic first, Nintendo is partnering with Panda Global on an officially licensed series of Super Smash Bros. esports tournaments. There will be official tournaments for Super Smash Bros Ultimate and, shockingly, GameCube classic Super Smash Bros. Melee.

The relationship between Nintendo and the Smash Bros competitive community has never been a smooth one. Throughout the years, the company has called for many cease and desist orders against various community events, giving it a bad image in the eyes of the tournament faithful. That rocky past makes this inaugural licensed tournament circuit even more monumental.

Read more
How Super Smash Bros.’ Sora actually compares to other anime sword fighters
sora carrying keyblade in reveal trailer

Kingdom Hearts fans rejoiced when Sora finally joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its final DLC character. He didn’t even seem like one of the realistic choices for the final fighter, but he made the cut. One more anime sword fighter to close out the roster.

Sword fighters, anime or otherwise, comprise about 25% of Smash characters. That can mean too much, too little, or just enough depending on who you ask. Sora meets the general criteria since he's a JRPG protagonist who fights with a sword (that just happens to look like a giant key). Thankfully, his move set takes inspiration from his original Kingdom Hearts design to separate him from your average Fire Emblem hero.

Read more