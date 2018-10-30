Share

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is less than two months away, and the Nintendo hype machine is operating at full power. To help prepare fans for what to expect in the game, Nintendo will be hosting a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct event on November 1. Here’s how you can watch the event.

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct will begin at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT and will last for about 40 minutes. You can tune in at Nintendo’s official website, but if you don’t want to go to another site, you can watch it via Twitch at the top of this page.

Nintendo hasn’t specified what will be shown during the Nintendo Direct event, but said it feature “new information on the game.” In the past, Nintendo has used these events as opportunities to show off new features and new stages, and make character announcements. We’ve learned about multiple Castlevania characters through Nintendo Direct events, as well as the addition of Donkey Kong’s King K. Rool.

But don’t stop watching once the Nintendo Direct event has concluded! Following the presentation, a Nintendo Treehouse: Live event will begin, and it will focus on several upcoming Switch games. These include Pokémon: Let’s Go, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Diablo III: Eternal Collection. The Treehouse event will also include additional live gameplay from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Thus far, Nintendo has announced 68 different characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The roster includes every single fighter ever seen in another game in the series, with some acting as “echoes” of other fighters. This means that they basically have the same moves and abilities as the character they’re echoing, but Nintendo seems to have realized that fan service is more important than anything else with Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also includes more than 100 playable stages, each with different “forms” for competitive players not interested in hazards. A “stage morph” feature also allows you to switch to a second stage midbattle, which should help bring a new layer of intensity to multiplayer fights.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch on December 7. Using an adapter, it will be compatible with GameCube controllers.