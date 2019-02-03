Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ claims throne as fastest-selling Nintendo game ever

Aaron Mamiit
By

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, released on December 7 for the Nintendo Switch, has shattered the record previously set by New Super Mario Bros. Wii for the Nintendo Wii to take the title as the all-time fastest-selling Nintendo game.

Nintendo revealed that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 12.08 million units as of December 31, which is a record-breaking figure after just over three weeks on the market. In comparisonNew Super Mario Bros. Wii sold 10.55 million over a month and a half.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now also ranked third among the best-selling Nintendo Switch games in the hybrid console’s nearly two-year history, behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 15.02 million units and Super Mario Odyssey at 13.76 million units. In fourth and fifth place are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 11.68 million units and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee at 10.00 million units.

Nintendo also revealed that 32.37 million units of the Nintendo Switch have been sold as of December 31, with a total of 163.61 million units of games. The Nintendo Switch is already on the brink of exceeding the Nintendo 64’s lifetime sales of 32.93 million units, and about a third of the way in catching up to Nintendo’s best-selling console, the Nintendo Wii at 101.63 million units.

Nintendo Switch sales received a major boost from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu, and Eevee during the holiday season, pushing the hybrid console to become the best-selling console of 2018 in the United States. The feat is even more remarkable due to the fact that the PlayStation 4 was the best-selling console for every month of 2018 until October.

If there were any doubts that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be a system seller, they have already been erased. The multiplayer brawler has received mostly positive reviews, and there will likely be no drop in interest in the game due to the additional content planned by Nintendo.

There are five DLC fighters that will be added to the already expansive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, with the first revealed to be Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5 for the PlayStation 4. Nintendo has not yet officially revealed their identities, but a leak claims that the unannounced characters are Erdrick from the Dragon Quest series, Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden, Steve from Minecraft, and The Marine, also known as Doomguy, from the Doom series.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs
Persona 5
Gaming

How skillful translations helped these Japanese video games gain global appeal

Thanks to their translators, some Japanese games are seeing greater success abroad than at home, teaching players about Japan and its culture in the process.
Posted By Anthony McGlynn
best gaming mouse razer lancehead
Computing

Leave your opponents in awe of your skills with the best gaming mice

If you want to rise above the competition, you need the best tools. We've found the best gaming mouse in the world, as well as a few contenders in specific categories, like left-handed, best budget, and best ambidextrous mouse.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Every rumor about the PS5, including potential backward compatibility

PlayStation 5 rumors have been circulating for over a year now but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Will Fulton
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Want to buy ‘Anthem’ for your PC? Read this first, freelancer

'Anthem' is clearly built with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in mind, but what about the PC version? It's beautiful, but the demo version isn't perfect. Here's why you shouldn't cough up your cash just yet.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet little sophia feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers to launch july 2 new class race
Gaming

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ to launch July 2 with Gunbreakers and Viera

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will launch on July 2 with several new classes, including the gunblade-wielding Gunbreaker, and the Viera as a new race. The MMORPG's third expansion will also introduce nine new dungeons.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
persona q2 nintendo 3ds north america launch june new cinema labyrinth
Gaming

‘Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth’ for Nintendo 3DS arrives to U.S. in June

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth for the Nintendo 3DS will arrive to the US on June 4. The game, which will feature characters from Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, will also come in a Showtime Premium Edition.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Fortnite Marshmello Concert
Gaming

Where to catch the encore of Marshmello's Fortnite concert if you missed it

EDM star DJ Marshmello performed a different sort of concert today: one held live in-game in Fortnite. The concert was held in Pleasant Park, where the usual football field was transformed into a stage and a massive dance party broke out.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
titanfall 2 three months of dlc titanfall2 multi
Gaming

Free-to-play ‘Titanfall’ battle royale ‘Apex Legends’ reportedly launching soon

Apex Legends, a free-to-play Titanfall battle royale spinoff, will reportedly launch very soon. The game was described by a tipster as a combination of Titanfall, Overwatch, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Unannounced Nintendo Switch games in the pipeline for fiscal year 2019

Nintendo is preparing to launch at least one unannounced Nintendo Switch game in its fiscal year 2019. Speculated titles include a new F-Zero game, Pikmin 4, and Super Mario Maker 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
AVADirect Avant PC
Computing

Want framerates over 100? Here's our high refresh rate PC build for under $1,000

Building a high-refresh rate gaming PC needn't cost the earth. If you know which components to pick and are willing to sacrifice a few settings here and there, you can make a high-refresh rate gaming PC build for under $1,000.
Posted By Jon Martindale