Will the Switch 2 work with my Switch Dock?

Rather than reinvent the wheel with the Switch 2, Nintendo has stuck to the winning formula of the Switch and created what is essentially a more powerful version of its hybrid console. While there are plenty of differences between the Switch vs. Switch 2, it is still meant to serve as a handheld and home console when placed in the dock. A new Switch 2 will come with a dock like you would expect, but current Switch owners may have one or more docks already that you may want to use with your Switch 2. We’ve already talked about whether or not the Switch 2 is backwards compatible with the best Switch games, but what about hardware like the dock or controllers? Let’s see if your old docks will be able to handle the Switch 2’s power.

Can you use a Switch dock with the Switch 2?

Sadly, you cannot use your old Switch dock with the Switch 2. This is for a few reasons, but the big one is, well, how big the Switch 2 is. The new console is not that much larger than the old one, but big enough that it won’t even fit within your dock if you try.

The bigger reason is that the Switch 2 is far more powerful than the Switch and the old dock wouldn’t be able to output Switch 2 games. This new dock is capable of running upcoming Switch 2 games at up to 4K graphics or 120fps, which is far more than what the Switch could do. The Switch 2 will come with a dock so there’s no need to worry about making an extra purchase unless you really need two docks, in which case you will need to buy two consoles or purchase another dock second-hand.