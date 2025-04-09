Switch 2 launch game Deltarune is getting surprise mouse support

Deltarune is one of the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, and now its creator Toby Fox says it’s getting exclusive, mouse-mode-only content. This content was hinted at in the trailer, but only briefly. If you aren’t familiar with Deltarune, it’s the follow-up to the cult classic Undertale. Fox assures fans that the content will also be in other versions of the game, but it will play slightly differently due to different control schemes.

“As an effort to make the most of being a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, I really wanted to try do something special,” he writes. He says the difference in content lies in being able to use mouse controllers on both of the Joy-Cons at once. All non-Switch 2 versions of the game will have the exact same content. Before the FOMO kicks in, though, Fox goes on to say, “There is no meaningful difference in content amount, dialogue, setting, music etc between any version, so you will have a full package of fun no matter which you get! No one gets left out!”

Curious what the content might be? You can get a glimpse of it at 0:38 in the trailer below. It looks like a minigame of sorts, where the characters are firing hearts out of finger-guns. It’s a nice little perk for Switch 2 players, but a small enough addition that hardcore fans won’t feel left out.

If you have played the Nintendo Switch demo of Deltarune Chapters 1 & 2 or the full game, you’ll be able to import your save files to the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Deltarune Chapters 1 -4 will be a day one launch title with the Nintendo Switch 2, so you don’t have to wait long before you get your hands on it. The console will be available on June 5, 2025 for $450, and Deltarune will cost $25. The game is expected to be finalized with seven chapters in total, and all upcoming chapters will be added for free for players who purchase the game.