 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Switch 2 launch game Deltarune is getting surprise mouse support

By
deltarune heroes in old portraits
Deltarune

Deltarune is one of the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, and now its creator Toby Fox says it’s getting exclusive, mouse-mode-only content. This content was hinted at in the trailer, but only briefly. If you aren’t familiar with Deltarune, it’s the follow-up to the cult classic Undertale. Fox assures fans that the content will also be in other versions of the game, but it will play slightly differently due to different control schemes.

“As an effort to make the most of being a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, I really wanted to try do something special,” he writes. He says the difference in content lies in being able to use mouse controllers on both of the Joy-Cons at once. All non-Switch 2 versions of the game will have the exact same content. Before the FOMO kicks in, though, Fox goes on to say, “There is no meaningful difference in content amount, dialogue, setting, music etc between any version, so you will have a full package of fun no matter which you get! No one gets left out!”

Recommended Videos

Curious what the content might be? You can get a glimpse of it at 0:38 in the trailer below. It looks like a minigame of sorts, where the characters are firing hearts out of finger-guns. It’s a nice little perk for Switch 2 players, but a small enough addition that hardcore fans won’t feel left out.

If you have played the Nintendo Switch demo of Deltarune Chapters 1 & 2 or the full game, you’ll be able to import your save files to the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Related

Deltarune Chapters 1 -4 will be a day one launch title with the Nintendo Switch 2, so you don’t have to wait long before you get your hands on it. The console will be available on June 5, 2025 for $450, and Deltarune will cost $25. The game is expected to be finalized with seven chapters in total, and all upcoming chapters will be added for free for players who purchase the game.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED: is the new system a worthy upgrade?
A Switch 2 in its dock.

The Nintendo Switch 2 promises to be the future of Nintendo consoles with tons of upcoming Switch 2 games, new features, and better hardware. However, how different is this system from the newest and most expensive Switch model, the Switch OLED? The two don't look very different from the outside, and the new console is not going to be cheap, either. We already compared the Switch 2 vs. Switch and Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck to see how these systems stack up, but what about your precious OLED? There are a lot more factors than specs and screen types to consider when choosing between two systems so we have broken down all the important things you need to know to decide if the Switch 2 is a worthy upgrade.

Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED specs

Read more
Will the Switch 2 work with my Switch Dock?
A Switch 2 sits on a display next to its controller.

Rather than reinvent the wheel with the Switch 2, Nintendo has stuck to the winning formula of the Switch and created what is essentially a more powerful version of its hybrid console. While there are plenty of differences between the Switch vs. Switch 2, it is still meant to serve as a handheld and home console when placed in the dock. A new Switch 2 will come with a dock like you would expect, but current Switch owners may have one or more docks already that you may want to use with your Switch 2. We've already talked about whether or not the Switch 2 is backwards compatible with the best Switch games, but what about hardware like the dock or controllers? Let's see if your old docks will be able to handle the Switch 2's power.
Can you use a Switch dock with the Switch 2?

Sadly, you cannot use your old Switch dock with the Switch 2. This is for a few reasons, but the big one is, well, how big the Switch 2 is. The new console is not that much larger than the old one, but big enough that it won't even fit within your dock if you try.

Read more
Inside the smile factory: Nintendo’s quest to save the Switch 2 from reality
Players laugh together as they play Nintendo Switch 2.

“Our number one value is putting smiles on people’s faces.”

That’s what Bill Trinen tells me just hours after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct wraps up. True to the company’s own ethos, Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Player and Product Experience is as cheery as can be as we chat about the Nintendo Switch 2. He has good reason to be happy. He’s currently in New York City at the first ever hands-on event for a console that’s been in the works since 2019, surviving the trauma of a pandemic and multiple waves of political turmoil.

Read more