Switch 2 vs. PS5: which console is worth owning in 2025

Before the Switch 2, it was a tight race in terms of power between the PS5 vs. Xbox Series X. However, Nintendo is releasing its most powerful console yet, which seems like it could rival the current market leader. There’s a clear winner when comparing the Switch 2 vs. the Switch, but things get a little more complicated when pitting this new hybrid system against Sony’s home console. There’s a lot that makes a system worth owning besides the specs, including controllers, current and upcoming video games, and the all-important price tag. We are comparing the Switch 2 and PS5 in every category to see which one you should own in 2025.

If you’re more of a handheld person, we did the same treatment for the Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 specs

Nintendo Switch 2

PlayStation 5 Size 3.9mm thick 358x216x104 mm Weight TBD 7.05 lbs Screen 7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, 120Hz. N/A CPU/GPU Custom Nvidia chip 8-core AMD Zen 2 @ 3.5GHz, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (Variable Frequency) Storage 256GB 1TB Wireless Yes Wi-Fi 6 Video output 4K docked via HDMI, 1080p handheld 4K at 120Hz, 8K Speakers Stereo N/A USB connector 2 USB Type-C ports USB-A and USB-C Headphone/mic jack Built-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but an audio jack is included in the new Pro Controller 3.5mm stereo on controller Game card slot Nintendo Switch game cards Disc drive or digital only microSD card slot Supports microSD Express N/A Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/522mAh or ~20Whr N/A Battery life 2 – 6.5 hours N/A Charging time TBD N/A Availability Launching on June 5 Available now

Comparing these two systems on specs is a bit tricky since each one is using custom chips and we aren’t fully sure what the Switch 2 has under the hood. All we know is that it has some custom Nvidia processor that is capable of outputting 4K graphics at 60fps (or 120fps at lower resolutions) with HDR and ray tracing support while docked. In handheld mode, the Switch 2 maxes out at 1080p 60fps but is also capable of 120fps and HDR at lower resolutions. That’s quite impressive for Nintendo’s little machine, especially for how big a leap it is over the Switch’s power.

The base PS5 can also deliver 4K visuals on supported games and up to 120fps with HDR. On paper, both have basically the same upper limit in terms of visuals and frame rates, but just because a console is able to hit these numbers doesn’t mean all games will take advantage of it. Most PS5 games offer performance and quality modes to let players pick between high frame rates and better visuals, and we see the same starting to happen with some Switch 2 games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Size is an easy comparison, however. Even with the smaller dimensions of the Slim, the PS5 is still a bulky device. That might not matter to some as a home console, but the Switch 2 being so much sleeker is worth noting.

Storage space is a little misleading. On paper, the Switch 2 has almost nothing compared to the PS5, but we need to put it in context. PS5 games regularly hit close to or above 100 GB in size, while the initial batch of upcoming Switch 2 games range from 3.5 GB to 23.4 GB at the largest we know of. That means you will generally be able to hold more games on your Switch 2 by default, but both systems are easily upgraded with more storage space.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 design and features

The PS5 Slim, which is the current base model, still has a polarizing design. Some don’t mind it, while others think it is hideous. Unlike the Switch 2, you’re free to put your PS5 somewhere out of sight (as long as it has enough ventilation) and not have to look at it. Internally, the PS5’s special sauce is its SSD which all but eliminates loading times. It also has a subscription service called PlayStation Plus that is broken down into three tiers that offer online gaming, redeemable monthly games, a library of new and classic games, and game streaming.

The Switch 2 has one huge advantage over the PS5, and that is obviously the ability to play the game handheld or docked as a home console. The PS5 does have a Portal accessory, but this works via streaming and requires an internet connection whereas you can play your Switch 2 anywhere you like.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 controllers

The Switch 2 comes with new Joy-con controllers as the default, which can be used connected to the system or separated and held in each hand. They still have the HD rumble of the originals, but now can be used in the same style as a computer mouse. This opens up the doors for way more control options and ways to play genres that typically struggle on consoles. There is also a new Pro Controller that adds back buttons into the mix for a more traditional control method. Another new addition is the C button for GameChat which lets you chat with friends online without the need for a microphone.

The DualSense controller is still fantastic. It features HD rumble, dynamic triggers, a built-in speaker, and a touchpad. However, the battery is still lacking for most. There is the more expensive DualSense Edge that adds in back buttons but somehow has an even worse battery life.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 games

This is the most subjective category, but you can’t go wrong with either console. Thanks to both being backwards compatible, the Switch 2 and PS5 already have a library of hundreds of games to pick from. That said, the number of Switch 2 exclusive games is still very small compared to the PS5.

Previously, the Switch missed out on a ton of third-party games due to its lack of power, but that doesn’t appear to be the case going forward. We’re already seeing a ton of new games coming to Switch 2, and big publishers have already stated that they don’t want to miss out on that audience again. If you are not specifically tied to Sony or Nintendo exclusives, you shouldn’t worry much about game selection on either system.

The real selling point for both consoles is, and always has been, their first-party exclusives. While it is unthinkable to ever see a Mario or Zelda game on anything but a Nintendo console, PlayStation has dipped its toes into putting games on Nintendo with Lego Horizon Adventures. We can’t say for sure that it will support the system with more titles, let alone its big franchises, but it might not be impossible to see eventually.

In the end, this will come down to whether you are more drawn to Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Pokemon, etc., or Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Ghost of Yotei, and Horizon.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 price

If you’re buying one new, a PS5 Slim with a disc drive will cost you $500, or $450 for the digital version.

The Switch 2 retails for $450, which is the same as the digital PS5, making it a fairly even comparison. However, given the uncertain nature of tariffs, who knows what these prices will look like in the future.