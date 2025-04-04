 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Switch 2 vs. PS5: which console is worth owning in 2025

By
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo

Before the Switch 2, it was a tight race in terms of power between the PS5 vs. Xbox Series X. However, Nintendo is releasing its most powerful console yet, which seems like it could rival the current market leader. There’s a clear winner when comparing the Switch 2 vs. the Switch, but things get a little more complicated when pitting this new hybrid system against Sony’s home console. There’s a lot that makes a system worth owning besides the specs, including controllers, current and upcoming video games, and the all-important price tag. We are comparing the Switch 2 and PS5 in every category to see which one you should own in 2025.

If you’re more of a handheld person, we did the same treatment for the Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck.

Recommended Videos

Switch 2 vs. PS5 specs

The PS5 disassembled on a table.
Sony
 Nintendo Switch 2
 		PlayStation 5 
Size3.9mm thick358x216x104 mm
WeightTBD7.05 lbs
Screen7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, 120Hz. N/A
CPU/GPUCustom Nvidia chip8-core AMD Zen 2 @ 3.5GHz, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (Variable Frequency)
Storage256GB1TB
WirelessYesWi-Fi 6
Video output4K docked via HDMI, 1080p handheld4K at 120Hz, 8K
SpeakersStereoN/A
USB connector2 USB Type-C portsUSB-A and USB-C
Headphone/mic jackBuilt-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but an audio jack is included in the new Pro Controller3.5mm stereo on controller
Game card slot Nintendo Switch game cardsDisc drive or digital only
microSD card slotSupports microSD ExpressN/A
Internal batteryLithium-ion battery/522mAh or ~20WhrN/A
Battery life2 – 6.5 hoursN/A
Charging timeTBDN/A
AvailabilityLaunching on June 5Available now

Comparing these two systems on specs is a bit tricky since each one is using custom chips and we aren’t fully sure what the Switch 2 has under the hood. All we know is that it has some custom Nvidia processor that is capable of outputting 4K graphics at 60fps (or 120fps at lower resolutions) with HDR and ray tracing support while docked. In handheld mode, the Switch 2 maxes out at 1080p 60fps but is also capable of 120fps and HDR at lower resolutions. That’s quite impressive for Nintendo’s little machine, especially for how big a leap it is over the Switch’s power.

Related

The base PS5 can also deliver 4K visuals on supported games and up to 120fps with HDR. On paper, both have basically the same upper limit in terms of visuals and frame rates, but just because a console is able to hit these numbers doesn’t mean all games will take advantage of it. Most PS5 games offer performance and quality modes to let players pick between high frame rates and better visuals, and we see the same starting to happen with some Switch 2 games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

Size is an easy comparison, however. Even with the smaller dimensions of the Slim, the PS5 is still a bulky device. That might not matter to some as a home console, but the Switch 2 being so much sleeker is worth noting.

Storage space is a little misleading. On paper, the Switch 2 has almost nothing compared to the PS5, but we need to put it in context. PS5 games regularly hit close to or above 100 GB in size, while the initial batch of upcoming Switch 2 games range from 3.5 GB to 23.4 GB at the largest we know of. That means you will generally be able to hold more games on your Switch 2 by default, but both systems are easily upgraded with more storage space.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 design and features

The new slimmer PS5 models.
Sony

The PS5 Slim, which is the current base model, still has a polarizing design. Some don’t mind it, while others think it is hideous. Unlike the Switch 2, you’re free to put your PS5 somewhere out of sight (as long as it has enough ventilation) and not have to look at it. Internally, the PS5’s special sauce is its SSD which all but eliminates loading times. It also has a subscription service called PlayStation Plus that is broken down into three tiers that offer online gaming, redeemable monthly games, a library of new and classic games, and game streaming.

The Switch 2 has one huge advantage over the PS5, and that is obviously the ability to play the game handheld or docked as a home console. The PS5 does have a Portal accessory, but this works via streaming and requires an internet connection whereas you can play your Switch 2 anywhere you like.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 controllers

A overhead view of a Switch 2 Pro controller.
Nintendo

The Switch 2 comes with new Joy-con controllers as the default, which can be used connected to the system or separated and held in each hand. They still have the HD rumble of the originals, but now can be used in the same style as a computer mouse. This opens up the doors for way more control options and ways to play genres that typically struggle on consoles. There is also a new Pro Controller that adds back buttons into the mix for a more traditional control method. Another new addition is the C button for GameChat which lets you chat with friends online without the need for a microphone.

The DualSense controller is still fantastic. It features HD rumble, dynamic triggers, a built-in speaker, and a touchpad. However, the battery is still lacking for most. There is the more expensive DualSense Edge that adds in back buttons but somehow has an even worse battery life.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 games

A list of Switch 2 edition games.
Nintendo

This is the most subjective category, but you can’t go wrong with either console. Thanks to both being backwards compatible, the Switch 2 and PS5 already have a library of hundreds of games to pick from. That said, the number of Switch 2 exclusive games is still very small compared to the PS5.

Previously, the Switch missed out on a ton of third-party games due to its lack of power, but that doesn’t appear to be the case going forward. We’re already seeing a ton of new games coming to Switch 2, and big publishers have already stated that they don’t want to miss out on that audience again. If you are not specifically tied to Sony or Nintendo exclusives, you shouldn’t worry much about game selection on either system.

The real selling point for both consoles is, and always has been, their first-party exclusives. While it is unthinkable to ever see a Mario or Zelda game on anything but a Nintendo console, PlayStation has dipped its toes into putting games on Nintendo with Lego Horizon Adventures. We can’t say for sure that it will support the system with more titles, let alone its big franchises, but it might not be impossible to see eventually.

In the end, this will come down to whether you are more drawn to Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Pokemon, etc., or Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Ghost of Yotei, and Horizon.

Switch 2 vs. PS5 price

If you’re buying one new, a PS5 Slim with a disc drive will cost you $500, or $450 for the digital version.

The Switch 2 retails for $450, which is the same as the digital PS5, making it a fairly even comparison. However, given the uncertain nature of tariffs, who knows what these prices will look like in the future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Build your PS5 collection with these must-have Lego games
Aloy runs alongside a Tallneck in Lego Horizon Adventures.

The Lego games aren't just some of the best PS5 games for kids, but for players of all ages. These games mostly stick to adapting other media into Lego form and putting a comedic spin on the existing story. Each entry builds (pardon the pun) upon the last while staying true to what makes them so much fun. At this point, you can find Lego versions of superhero games, fantasy games, and even Lego versions of the best PS5 games. However, some stand above the rest in terms of quality. The best Lego games are great on their own or in co-op, but they also have plenty of content, variety, and fun gameplay. Don't just grab a Lego game because it has your favorite franchise on the box before checking out our list of the best Lego games on PS5 to know if it is worth your time.

If you need more suggestions, there's sure to be at least one upcoming PS5 game that catches your eye.

Read more
The best stealth games on PS5
Agent 47 aiming a sniper rifle.

A majority of the best PS5 games have adopted at least one or two elements from stealth games. We have been crouching in bushes in FPS games and quietly assassinating targets in open-world games for years now, and we expect to do a lot more of it in some upcoming PS5 games. Sadly, pure stealth games have become something of a rarity in the modern era. If you're not paying attention, it might seem like the best stealth games of all time are all in the past, but the PS5 has plenty of fantastic stealth experiences hiding in the shadows. We're about to sound the alarm on all the best stealth games you can play on the PS5.

Note: we are only including one game per franchise on this list, but collections are eligible.

Read more
The best hero shooters on PS5
A team of heroes in Marvel Rivals.

The hero shooter genre has been around for years but really started hitting its stride in the latest console generation. A lot of the best PS5 games are still narrative-focused games, but more and more of the best FPS games are starting to crack that list, with hero shooters being especially popular. These games give more personality and depth to your normal run-and-gun experience with unique characters that have their own movesets that add new layers to the gameplay. This makes it so games are determined by more than just who has the best aim and reflexes. Thanks to most of them being cross-platform games, hero shooters are easy to jump into and find matches with, but first, you need to find the right one for you. Here are the current best hero shooters you can play on PS5.

There are also a ton of upcoming PS5 games that could be the next big hero shooter phenomenon.

Read more