Switch 2 vs. Switch Lite: is the upgrade worth the heavy price?

The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.
Nintendo

Each video game console generation is getting longer and longer, with the Switch hanging on for 8 years before we got official information about the Switch 2. Over that time, we got a couple of different versions of the original Switch with some distinct differences, but how does each one stack up against the Switch 2? We can look at the Switch 2 vs. Switch for a baseline, but what about the Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED and Switch Lite? With this console costing quite a bit more than the current systems, and upcoming Switch 2 games also getting a price increase, should you hold on to your Switch Lite, or is the Switch 2 worth the heavy cost?

If you’re more of a PC player who likes playing handheld, we have also compared the Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck to see which is the king of the handhelds.

Switch 2 vs. Switch Lite specs

 Nintendo Switch LiteNintendo Switch 2
Size8.2 x 3.6 x 0.55 inches4.5 x 10.7 x .55 inches
Weight0.61 poundsTBD
Screen5.5 inch LCD Screen / 1280 x 7207.9-inches, 1080p HDR, 120Hz.
CPU/GPUNVIDIA Custom Tegra processorCustom Nvidia chipset
Storage32 GB of internal storage (microSD card expandable)256GB
WirelessWi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)Yes
Video outputNo video output4K docked via HDMI, 1080p handheld
Audio outputNo audio output3D audio
SpeakersStereoStereo
USB connectorUSB Type-C2 USB Type-C ports
Headphone/mic jack3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard)Built-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but an audio jack is included in the new Pro Controller
Game card slotNintendo Switch game cardsNintendo Switch game cards
microSD card slotCompatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cardsSupports microSD Express
Internal batteryLithium-ion battery / battery capacity 3570mAhLithium-ion battery/522mAh or ~20Whr
Battery lifeApproximately 3 to 7 hours2 – 6.5 hours
Charging timeApproximately 3 hoursTBD
AvailabilityAvailable nowLaunching on June 5

In nearly all aspects, the specs of the Switch 2 completely dwarf those of the Switch Lite. Even though we don’t have the full specifics of what chips the Switch 2 is using for the CPU and GPU, we do know that it is a newer Nvidia chipset that allows it to hit resolutions of up to 4K while docked and 1080p while handheld. Because the Switch Lite cannot be docked, all it has is its handheld screen that, at best, can reach 720p.

Beyond raw graphical output, the Switch 2 also has HDR support, DLSS, and ray tracing capabilities. This is all at the discretion of developers to take advantage of, but none of these are possible on the Lite.

Frame rates are another huge gulf. While we can’t predict how every Switch 2 game will run, we do know that it at least has the potential to display at up to 120fps in docked and handheld modes. Odds are that most games, such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, will offer quality and performance modes as has been the standard. Still, that is a much higher ceiling than the Switch Lite, which, in rare cases, did get up to 60fps.

The Switch Lite has the same internal storage as the base Switch, which is a pitiful 32 GB. On the other hand, the Switch 2 has 8 times that amount with 256 GB built in. Games on the Switch 2 will be larger than the original, but almost certainly not 8 times larger so this is a substantial improvement. The Switch 2 also loads games far faster as a bonus. Both can be easily expanded with SD cards, but once again, the Switch 2 has the edge by using the faster microSD Express cards.

Battery life is more important on the Lite since it cannot be played dock, but is still a major factor for the Switch 2. In this area, both systems are on almost equal footing. The Lite tends to run for 3 to 7 hours, while the Switch 2 is estimated at 2 to 6.5. This will all depend on how intense of a game you are playing, but neither has a particularly impressive battery life.

Switch 2 vs. Switch Lite design and features

Switch 2 thickness vs, original.
Nintendo

The Switch 2 doesn’t reinvent the wheel and is basically just a larger version of the Switch. Comparing it in handheld mode to the Lite, the Switch 2’s screen is over two inches larger but is exactly the same thickness. That makes the entire system more comfortable to use without changing up the form factor.

Obviously, the Lite has no dock so there’s no comparison there, but the Switch 2 dock is just a slightly larger version of what the regular Switch uses.

One area where the Lite has a major leg up on the Switch 2, at least for now, is in colors. There are tons of Switch Lite colors to pick from to express yourself through your console, while we only have one default Switch 2 color scheme for now. While that is certain to change over time, the Lite does come out on top in terms of fashion right now.

Switch 2 vs. Switch Lite controllers

A black and pink Switch 2 joy-con.
Nintendo

Of all the Switch variants, the Lite is the weakest in terms of controllers for the simple fact that the Joy-cons cannot be detached. That doesn’t make it bad, but it does limit your options and make the appearance of stick drift much worse. Besides missing out on cool controller features, it also prevents you from playing a handful of games that require that functionality. You can still pair other wireless controllers to it, however.

The Switch 2 Joy-cons are improved in every way. They’re bigger, more durable, and magnetic so connecting and detaching them from the console is easier and safer. They also now have mouse functionality that allows you to play certain games with one Joy-con placed on a flat surface to use like a computer mouse.

With the new C button, the Switch 2 controllers also give you access to a new chat feature with a microphone built directly into the system.

Switch 2 vs. Switch Lite games

The Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart
Nintendo

It isn’t a ton, we did hint that there are a few Switch games that don’t work on the Lite. Still, most of the best Switch games are all on the Lite as well, and it is one of the best libraries in Nintendo history.

Similarly, there are a select number of Switch games that don’t work on the Switch 2, but the vast majority can be inserted and run on the new hardware with no issues. Besides a few games getting Switch 2 Editions, Nintendo and other developers will start to focus more heavily on the new hardware going forward so you shouldn’t expect many big, unannounced games coming to the Switch Lite going forward.

Switch 2 vs Switch Lite price

New blue Nintendo Switch Lite.
Nintendo

The major selling point of the Switch Lite was its price. This made it a great second Switch for many households or a cheaper option for kids. A new Switch Lite only costs $200.

On the other hand, the power of the Switch 2 isn’t cheap. The system was announced to be $450, though there may be an adjustment made due to recent tariffs that have already delayed preorders.

