Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED: is the new system a worthy upgrade?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED specs Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED design and features Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED controllers Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED games Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED price

The Nintendo Switch 2 promises to be the future of Nintendo consoles with tons of upcoming Switch 2 games, new features, and better hardware. However, how different is this system from the newest and most expensive Switch model, the Switch OLED? The two don’t look very different from the outside, and the new console is not going to be cheap, either. We already compared the Switch 2 vs. Switch and Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck to see how these systems stack up, but what about your precious OLED? There are a lot more factors than specs and screen types to consider when choosing between two systems so we have broken down all the important things you need to know to decide if the Switch 2 is a worthy upgrade.

Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED specs

Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch 2 Size Approximately 4 inches high, 9.4 inches long, and .55 inches deep (with Joy-Con attached) 3.9mm thick Weight Approximately .71 pounds (.93 pounds with Joy-Con controllers attached) TBD Screen Multi-touch capacitive touch screen / 7-inch OLED Screen / 1280 x 720 7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, 120Hz. CPU/GPU NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor TBD Storage 64 GB (microSD card expandable) 256GB Wireless Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant) Yes Video output Up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via built-in screen in tabletop mode and handheld mode 4K docked via HDMI, 1080p handheld Audio output Compatible with 5.1ch Linear PCM output with output via HDMI 3D audio Speakers Stereo Stereo USB connector USB Type-C 2 USB Type-C ports Headphone/mic jack 3.5mm 4-pole stereo (CTIA standard) Built-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but an audio jack is included in the new Pro Controller Game card slot Nintendo Switch game cards Nintendo Switch game cards microSD card slot Compatible with microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC memory cards Supports microSD Express Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/4310mAh Lithium-ion battery/522mAh or ~20Whr Battery life Approximately 4.5 to 9 hours 2 – 6.5 hours Charging time Approximately 3 hours TBD Availability Available now Launching on June 5

The unfortunate thing about the Switch OLED is that it has nearly identical specs as the regular Switch, save for two important features. First is obviously the screen since it is right there in the name. Both the original Switch and Switch 2 use an LCD screen, while the OLED uses, well, OLED. If those letters don’t mean anything to you, the basic idea is that OLED screens are able to display better color contrast, especially with blacks, that make games appear more vibrant without actually improving the graphical quality. The reason the OLED model is its own version and not standard is because these screens cost quite a bit more than LCD.

Recommended Videos

For the Switch 2, while it does not have an OLED screen, it does have far better graphical power than the OLED. It can support up to 4K visuals while docked and 1080p in handheld mode, plus it has HDR and ray tracing support. These won’t yield the exact same visual depth as an OLED screen, but it is more than a worthy tradeoff in the grand scheme of things. The last point on screens is that the Switch 2 has a bigger screen at 7.9 inches compared to 7.

The other minor improvement the OLED has over the base Switch is in storage space, but even this pales in comparison to what the Switch 2 is packing. Your OLED has 64 GB of internal space, while the Switch 2 crushes that number with 256 GB. Granted, both are easily expanded with SD cards.

One area where the OLED does come out on top is battery life. The OLED can run for anywhere between 4.5 to 9 hours, depending on how demanding the game is, while the Switch 2 can run out of juice in as little as 2 hours and maxes out at around 6.5.

Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED design and features

Besides the difference in size, you’re not going to see a major difference between these consoles. Both have the exact same design and form factor, though the Switch 2 does feel a bit heftier.

The only benefit the OLED has over the Switch 2 is that there are a few limited edition models for specific games, while there is only the default Switch 2 for now.

Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED controllers

Since there’s no difference between the OLED controllers and the default Joy-cons, you know exactly what you’re getting here. Every other controller, like the Pro Controller, also works on the Switch OLED, so there’s no shortage of great options.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 comes with new and improved Joy-cons that could be a game changer. Not only are they a bit bigger and more comfortable, but they have a couple of new tricks. The first is the ability to be used like a computer mouse and slid along a surface for more precise aiming. This was shown off in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond as an alternative control scheme, but that is just scratching the surface of this feature’s potential.

The other new addition is a C button for GameChat. Now, voice and video chatting will be a breeze on the Switch 2, thanks to a built-in microphone.

While there is also a new version of the Pro Controller with back paddles as well, all your existing Switch controllers will also work on the Switch 2.

Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED games

All of the best Switch games are even better on the OLED, but the same can be said about the Switch 2. While there are a handful of original Switch games that are getting paid Switch 2 Editions with massive improvements and extra content, almost all of the current Switch library will be playable on the new hardware thanks to backwards compatibility.

On top of that, we will begin to see more and more Switch 2 exclusive games going forward and fewer cross-generational games.

Switch 2 vs. Switch OLED price

Last up, there’s the price tag. Nintendo consoles have not gone down in price since release outside of rare sales or bundles, so expect these prices to hold (or possibly go up in the case of the Switch 2).

You can get a new Switch OLED for $350, while the Switch 2 is currently priced $100 more at $450. However, that price may not be final given the uncertain nature of tariffs impacting the market.