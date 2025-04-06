Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X: which system is right for you

Table of Contents Table of Contents Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X specs Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X design and features Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X controllers Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X games Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X price

Gamers love to compare one console to another to know which will provide the best experience. The latest entry in the console market is the Nintendo Switch 2, which crushes the previous version when directly comparing the Switch 2 vs. Switch, but that’s to be expected of any generational leap. The more interesting questions are how things shake out with the Switch 2 vs. PS5, Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck, and Switch 2 vs. Xbox Series X. Technical power is one thing, but there’s more to a console than just raw power. We have compared everything a gamer should consider when deciding whether or not to buy a new console, from the best games to controllers and price, to make sure you know which console is right for you.

Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X specs

Nintendo Switch 2 Xbox Series X Size 3.9mm thick 15.1 x 15.1 x 30.1 cm Weight TBD 9.8 pounds Screen 7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, 120Hz. N/A CPU/GPU Custom Nvidia chip 3.8GHz Custom Zen 2,

12 TFLOPS 1.825GHz RDNA 2 Storage 256GB 1TB custom NVME SSD Wireless Yes Wi-Fi 5 Video output 4K docked via HDMI, 1080p handheld, HDR and ray tracing support Up to 4K, HDR and ray tracing support Speakers Stereo N/A USB connector 2 USB Type-C ports USB-A Headphone/mic jack Built-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but an audio jack is included in the new Pro Controller 3.5mm stereo on controller Game card slot Nintendo Switch game cards Disc drive or digital only microSD card slot Supports microSD Express N/A Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/522mAh or ~20Whr N/A Battery life 2 – 6.5 hours N/A Charging time TBD N/A Availability Launching on June 5 Available now

Even for those who are technologically knowledgable to compare CPU and GPU specs will be at a loss here since Nintendo has been tight-lipped about the specifics of its chipsets. All we know is that it holds some form of custom Nvidia chip, but the more interesting thing to compare is what both systems are capable of doing.

Both the Xbox Series X and Switch 2 have the potential to hit 4K graphics (only while docked in the Switch 2’s case) and frame rates of up to 120. That said, not many Series X games hit either of those high-end targets, with most offering performance and quality modes that aim for 60 to 120fps or 4K. While we only have a small sample size of Switch 2 games right now, we see a similar story with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. This game in docked form can run at either 4K 60fps or 1080p 120fps. However, we don’t expect this to be the standard since this is a Switch 2 Edition of a Switch game.

The Switch 2’s internals not only allow for HDR like the Series X, but it also now supports both DLSS and ray tracing. DLSS, in particular, could help achieve those higher frame rates without losing visual quality. Xbox Series X uses a technology similar in AMD’s FSR and is also capable of ray tracing.

Storage-wise, it looks like the Series X has a huge advantage here, but that isn’t necessarily true. While Xbox’s 1TB system easily clears the Switch 2’s 256GB, game sizes are vastly different on each platform. Most major Xbox Series X games are reaching sizes close to, or even above, 100 GB per game, which will quickly fill up that 1TB drive. Switch 2 games, at least so far, are remarkably small. The largest we know of right now is 64 GB, with most falling between 5 and 10 GB. We will have to see how game sizes look going forward, but in terms of how many games you can expect to fit on each console before expanding their storage, the Switch 2 looks like it will be able to hold more.

Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X design and features

There’s not much to say about the Series X design, which could be a positive for most. It is a basic tower design that is simple and unobtrusive to have in your home. You can spice it up with different wraps, and there are a few color variations, but it is not meant to stand out.

Beyond games, the big feature going for the Series X is Game Pass. This subscription model comes in several tiers that give its subscribers access to a catalogue of free games from first and third parties to download ranging from the original Xbox to modern games, online multiplayer, PC access, and cloud streaming, depending on the tier. This does allow you to play Series X games on the go, though you will need other hardware to do it.

The Switch 2 is far smaller, whether in handheld mode or docked. Handheld mode is still the Switch 2’s defining feature and is ready to go right out of the box. It also includes its own subscription service called Nintendo Online and the Expansion Pass. At the highest level you get online multiplayer and access to tons of retro games from the NES up to the GameCube.

Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X controllers

The Xbox Series X controller is simple but effective. It is perfectly functional in every way but with nothing that makes it stand out. You can opt for a more expensive Elite version to give you more customization options and back paddles, however. There are also plenty of alternative controls, from the accessibility focused Adaptive controller to fight sticks and racing wheels.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 Joy-cons are upgraded versions of the original. You can use them connected to the system via magnets or wirelessly in two halves as before, but now they also have mouse-like functionality. Placing one down on a flat surface lets you use it as though it were a mouse to make aiming in FPS games or navigating menus in strategy games far easier, though not all games are guaranteed to support this. If you wanted a more traditional control option, there’s also a new Pro controller with a layout very similar to Xbox’s that even has back paddles. There is also the new C button to activate GameChat, which allows players to voice chat directly through the system without the need for a headset.

Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X games

In recent years, Xbox has been drifting away from exclusives and putting more games on competing hardware, including the Switch. We haven’t seen what plans there are for more Xbox games coming to Switch 2, but we assume every game that can be ported will be, even if it isn’t right away. Xbox still gets nearly every major third-party game that hasn’t struck a deal with either Sony or Nintendo, however, so it isn’t lacking for games.

The Switch 2 obviously remains the only place to play Nintendo games. You will never see Mario or Link on an Xbox unless there’s some massive shakeup. With more Xbox and other third-parties eager to embrace the Switch 2 as a platform, you can get the best of all worlds with the Switch 2.

Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X price

Normally, price would be the easiest comparison point, but things are a little muddled at the moment. Currently, the Switch 2 comes with a $450 price tag, but that may not be the case for long. Preorders were already delayed due to tariff announcements, and Nintendo may be forced to alter the price to reflect that.

The normal 1TB Xbox Series X still costs $500 or $450 for the all-digital version at the time of writing for a new unit, with a 2TB option also available for $600.